HopeSource selects affordable housing director

ELLENSBURG — HopeSource has hired longtime Kittitas County leader Bill Hinkle as the organization’s director of affordable housing, according to an announcement from the organization.

Hinkle’s experience includes serving on the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners and Kittitas County Planning Commission, as well as being a Washington state representative for 10 years, according to the announcement. After leaving the legislature, Hinkle continued as a lobbyist and then director for the Rental Housing Association of Washington.

Since 2007 HopeSource has been increasing affordable housing in Central Washington through partnerships with developers to either remodel existing housing to keep it affordable or build new housing, according to the announcement. HopeSource currently owns and operates more than 1,000 affordable housing units in Kittitas, Yakima, Grant and Chelan counties. HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle wrote in the announcement the role of affordable housing director is critical in completing several upcoming affordable housing developments in Kittitas County, including Teanaway Court, a 40-unit complex in Cle Elum currently in the planning stages.

“Having someone with expertise and tenacity like Bill on our team will be incredible for securing future affordable housing in the communities we serve,” Grindle wrote.