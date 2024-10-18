Open in App
    • Columbia Basin Herald

    HopeSource selects affordable housing director

    By STAFF REPORT,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBj4x_0wBwJikF00

    ELLENSBURG — HopeSource has hired longtime Kittitas County leader Bill Hinkle as the organization’s director of affordable housing, according to an announcement from the organization.

    Hinkle’s experience includes serving on the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners and Kittitas County Planning Commission, as well as being a Washington state representative for 10 years, according to the announcement. After leaving the legislature, Hinkle continued as a lobbyist and then director for the Rental Housing Association of Washington.

    Since 2007 HopeSource has been increasing affordable housing in Central Washington through partnerships with developers to either remodel existing housing to keep it affordable or build new housing, according to the announcement. HopeSource currently owns and operates more than 1,000 affordable housing units in Kittitas, Yakima, Grant and Chelan counties. HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle wrote in the announcement the role of affordable housing director is critical in completing several upcoming affordable housing developments in Kittitas County, including Teanaway Court, a 40-unit complex in Cle Elum currently in the planning stages.

    “Having someone with expertise and tenacity like Bill on our team will be incredible for securing future affordable housing in the communities we serve,” Grindle wrote.

    Sherri Alma
    22h ago
    I think it is great. We need affordable housing for folks who work hard, pay their bills on time, and who would love to own a home. Even better apartment's, or townhouses who could use help getting on their feet. More studios and one or two bedroom places. These folks can learn how to live below their means, get a chance for a hand up, and get families, especially off the streets
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy