Moses Lake resident pleads guilty to break-in case

MOSES LAKE – A Moses Lake woman was sentenced to 15 months incarceration after pleading guilty to multiple counts of second-degree assault Oct. 22.

Ida Rocha, 44, Moses Lake, pleaded guilty to five counts, including two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon – domestic violence, two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree malicious mischief during Tuesday’s Grant County Superior Court. One count of first-degree burglary was dropped.

Rocha was sentenced by Grant County Superior Court Judge Tyson R. Hill to 15 months in prison and 19 months suspended for the four counts. There are also no contact orders against Rocha by three of the assault victims, listed in court documents as victims 1, 2 and 3.

“I am in God’s hands now,” Rocha said during sentencing at the court.

According to a Moses Lake Police Department report, the case stemmed from an incident Oct. 28, 2023.

Rocha and Victim 1 got into a confrontation after arriving back at their shared apartment from a Moses Lake bar, the report said. Victim 1 said Rocha began threatening to call a family member.

Rocha demanded that Victim 1 leave the residence; Victim 1 said Rocha slapped him across his face twice. Victim 1 started packing his car and Rocha’s family member arrived at the residence. A verbal confrontation occurred with the family member.

Victim 1 then went to Victim 2’s house. Victim 1 said he fell asleep in front of the residence and never went inside. He claimed Victim 2 didn’t know he was outside.

However, Rocha and three companions all showed up at Victim 2’s house, allegedly carrying firearms. The four entered the residence, pointing their weapons at Victim 2 and Victim 3 asking them where Victim 1 was. The house’s occupants said they begged the suspects not to harm them because there were juveniles on the property. Victim 2 said one of the suspects was waving a handgun at them.

The suspects said they saw Victim 1’s vehicle out front and knew he was there, the report said. Victim 2 said the suspects forced their way into the house, and he did not give them permission to enter.

The suspects left after Victim 2 assured them that Victim 1 was not in the residence, then smashed in Victim 1’s driver side window. Victim 1 said he woke up when the window was smashed and then the four suspects began assaulting him.

Victim 2’s neighbor came out and demanded that the suspects leave. Victim 2 said Victim 1’s face was all bloody; he received medical treatment. Victim 2 said he saw the four suspects leaving his property.

Charges have been filed against three other suspects, Alberto Mancilla and Imer U. Mancilla and another unknown suspect, but those cases haven’t been resolved. All three suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.