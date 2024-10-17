Soap Lake gets new council members, raises officer pay

SOAP LAKE – During the Oct. 16 Soap Lake City Council meeting, the members convened to discuss issues including appointing two new city council members, officer retention, a new insurance plan and the purchase and installation of new security cameras at City Hall and the police department.

Council appointments

The council appointed Eli Olson and JoAnn Rushton who were sworn into office and will fill the two empty seats that were recently vacated. Both were interviewed by other members of the council in front of the public. A motion was made to appoint both into the empty seats and the motion passed unanimously.

“I hope we are able to keep the council going in the same direction it has been going right now,” Olson said.

Olson said he is excited to serve on council and during his interview said he brings experience from environmental compliance efforts on fuel stations. He said he grew up visiting Soap Lake during the summers because his grandparents lived there. He and his wife have lived in Soap Lake for about a year now.

“I just want to say I am glad to be back on the council,” Rushton said. “I was on 20 years and I want to do some more.”

Rushton said during the public interview that she has been in Soap Lake since 1972 and has a lot of experience with the city budget process.

“I think it is great we have a full council,” Soap Lake Mayor Peter Sharp said. “I think where we are right now and where we are moving forward. Not too many people applied for the position but the ones who did are going to be assets, more than anything else to the city.”

Officer Retention

Soap Lake Chief of Police Ryan Cox discussed the issue of officer retention.

“We’ve lost three officers in a short span, and the primary reason is financial,” Cox said. “We are competing against agencies that offer significantly higher salaries, and it’s affecting our ability to maintain a well-trained and trusted police force.”

According to Cox, the average cost of turnover for an officer in the department is more than $63,000 per annum. He noted that does not include the compounded cost of overtime, which can balloon significantly when the department is short-staffed.

“Over the last year, we’ve spent over $100,000 in overtime alone due to shortages,” Cox said.

He recommended a salary increase of 12-15% for current officers to align their compensation with other area agencies.

“This is not just about money; it’s about our community’s safety. We want our officers to feel valued and secure in their positions,” Cox said.

However, some council members expressed concerns about the proposed percentage increase, suggesting a more moderate bump, reflecting their priorities to carefully consider budget implications.

The resolution to provide raises to SLPD officers passed 3-2 with Susan Carson, Karen Woodhouse and Kayleen Bryson voting yes and Judith Gorman and John Carlson voting no. Officers will receive pay increases based on department and city criteria ranging from 12-15%.

“I am happy for my staff because being able to retain staff in a small agency is everything,” Cox said. “In a big agency, if they're down from eight people on a shift to six people on a shift, it doesn’t affect them too much versus us working tons of overtime to cover one person’s shift.”

Security Cameras

The council also reviewed a proposal for the installation of new security cameras at City Hall and the police department. There are currently cameras at the police department, however, upgraded technology is necessary, according to Cox.

The proposal included a total cost of slightly more than $19,000, with the cameras being integrated into the existing county fiber-optic network to ensure real-time monitoring capabilities.

“These cameras will not only serve as a deterrent but will also provide evidence should any incidents arise,” Cox said. “The safety of our staff and citizens is paramount.”

Insurance

The evening also featured a discussion about the city's insurance coverage. The city had previously relied on the Washington Cities Insurance Authority for its insurance needs. However, this relationship soured when WCIA decided to drop the city due to rising insurance premiums. The council looked over two new options for insurance coverage.

The options include a proposed deal with the Association of Washington Cities Risk Management Service Agency, providing a zero deductible across the board which council members expressed interest in.

The provision for flood and earthquake coverage was emphasized, given recent incidents involving water control in the region.

Ultimately, council unanimously voted in favor of transitioning to the AWC — RMSA insurance option starting in 2025.