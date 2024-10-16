Open in App
    • Columbia Basin Herald

    First snowfall of the season coming to Cascades passes

    By STAFF REPORT,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333uDo_0w8oJ3qN00

    SPOKANE — The cold weather is coming to our region, and some areas could see snow this week, according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Spokane.

    Significant snowfall is predicted for various mountain passes Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the statement. The Cascades are expected to experience considerable snow accumulations, which may impact travel along U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass and U.S. Highway 20 over Washington Pass.

    According to the weather service, the likelihood of snowfall is notable, with an 80% chance of receiving 2 inches or more, a 65% chance of 4 inches or more, and a 50% chance of 6 or more inches. Travelers should prepare for challenging conditions in these areas.

    Additionally, Friday morning is expected to bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far, according to the weather service. In Moses Lake, the forecast indicates a high of 64 degrees and a low of 46 degrees Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures are projected to drop, with a high of 57 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. By Friday, the temperature will further decline, with a high anticipated at 56 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

    Residents and travelers are urged to stay informed and exercise caution during this weather event. There are anticipated slippery roads over mountain passes.

