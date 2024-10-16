Fire Safety Day celebrated at Lind Elementary

LIND — Kindergarten students at Lind Elementary School celebrated Fire Safety Day on Oct. 4, a day dedicated to learning essential fire safety practices, according to a release from Lind Elementary School.

The event was a resounding success, according to the statement with students expressing their aspirations to become firefighters in the future.

Adams County Fire District 2 provided instruction to the students. Among the critical lessons imparted was the importance of checking smoke detectors. Students were informed that batteries should be changed twice a year to ensure safety in the event of a fire. Additionally, they learned the importance of having a family escape plan, which includes knowing the safest exit routes and designating a meeting place outside the home.

Students were educated on the necessary actions to take if a fire occurs or if a smoke detector goes off. These steps include stopping all activities, finding the nearest exit, evacuating swiftly, and proceeding to the designated meeting place.

Lind Elementary School officials said they would like to extend their gratitude to ACFD2 for their valuable support and education. Firefighters said they had a fun day with the students.