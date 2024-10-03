Open in App
    'That's power'

    By JOEL MARTIN,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEFFz_0vsiLwk700

    MOSES LAKE — Lots of gifts were shared at the annual Buddy Walk Saturday in Moses Lake, inspired by an artist who visited Moses Lake in the spring.

    “Beth Anna Margolis has Down syndrome,” Kerry Aronsohn told the assembled crowd. “She’s a painter and a poet, and has been creating art for many years … After visiting with Beth Anna on her recent visit to the Columbia Basin, we were inspired to choose the theme ‘Share your Gifts’ for the Buddy Walk. She said ‘My art is in my soul and in my heart. It is my gift.’”

    This is the twelfth year the Down Syndrome Society of Grant County has held the Buddy Walk, which lets people with Down syndrome and their families gather to share experiences and have a little fun. In years past, the event has featured a guest speaker, but in the spirit of the theme, people with Down syndrome were invited to share their gifts onstage.

    The first to share was Abigail Marick, who read a poem she had written.

    “Life being different is unique and good,” she said. “Our hopes and dreams make it yours. Being alive, being born different, makes your parents smile on their faces, their entire lives full full of joy. Being different, that's what makes you so beautiful inside and outside. We are strong in heart.”

    Sensei Jill Stone of Basin Karate led three of her students in a demonstration of karate, and the Moses Lake Scorpions Special Olympics cheer team did a dance and led the crowd in some cheers.

    Off the stage there was plenty going on as well. Lots of local organizations had set up information booths and businesses turned out to feed or entertain the crowd. Jodi Peck of Kindhearted Mini Therapy brought her miniature horses Luna and Bass, who were happily soaking up the petting.

    The Big Bend women’s basketball team brought a hoop and helped kids shoot some baskets. In years past the Moses Lake High School cheer team has attended as well, but they weren’t available this year, said organizer Denise Ketola, because the event coincided with Homecoming.

    Margolis wasn’t present herself, but five of her paintings were; two of them were raffled off and the other three sold in a silent auction. And the Hastings family awarded their annual $1,000 scholarship in honor of their daughter Natasha, who passed away nine years ago.

    “It goes not only for schooling, but for any activity they need to do,” said Natasha’s mom Andrea Hastings. “If they need clothes, they need school, they need equipment, medical, it will help with that.”

    The winner this year was Cheyenne Aubert, who will use the money for gymnastics, her family said.

    The gift-sharing idea was a success, but it probably won’t be repeated next year, Ketola said.

    “We don’t want to showcase the same people every year,” she said, because some others aren’t comfortable performing on stage and would miss out on the chance to participate.

    The actual walk was shortened this year from its usual route, so as not to interfere with the UMANI festival happening downtown. Nevertheless, more than 300 people took to the sidewalk in support of their loved ones with Down syndrome, with the route marked by posters bearing the names and pictures of people with Down syndrome.

    “Today at the Buddy Walk, we take notice of the gifts being shared all around you, whether in a hug, a smile on the stage or (in the) posters as we walk,” Aronsohn said. “The Down Syndrome Society of Grant County unites with Beth Anna Margolis in hoping that we can all discover, grow and share our unique gifts. Let's all join Beth Anna in saying ‘I can be anything I want. That's power.’”

