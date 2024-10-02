Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Columbia Basin Herald

    WA tribes receive $800K for wildland fire training

    By STAFF REPORT,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQvHd_0vrHfln400

    OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has initiated a program to enhance access to wildland fire training for tribal members, following the allocation of $800,000 in legislative funding, according to a DNR press release.

    DNR said the investment aims to cover various expenses related to training, including per diem, travel, and course fees for enrolled members of Washington’s tribes seeking wildland firefighter qualifications.

    “Wildfire has an outsized impact on many Native American communities, which is why it is critical we are training state, local and tribal firefighters side by side, so we’re all ready to work side by side when we fight fires,” Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz said in the DNR press release.

    Franz emphasized the importance of supporting tribal responses to wildfires, facilitating collaboration between governmental bodies during emergencies, the press release said.

    In partnership with the Washington State University Extension Service, the agency will provide training workshops focusing on fire suppression and prescribed fire — essential elements of fire management. Half of the funding is earmarked for this educational initiative.

    “The DNR is proud to support tribes by facilitating wildfire training,” said Wildland Fire Management Division Manager at DNR Russ Lane.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    David Byrn
    2d ago
    Really why them
    Whistler
    2d ago
    WOW !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy