WA tribes receive $800K for wildland fire training

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has initiated a program to enhance access to wildland fire training for tribal members, following the allocation of $800,000 in legislative funding, according to a DNR press release.

DNR said the investment aims to cover various expenses related to training, including per diem, travel, and course fees for enrolled members of Washington’s tribes seeking wildland firefighter qualifications.

“Wildfire has an outsized impact on many Native American communities, which is why it is critical we are training state, local and tribal firefighters side by side, so we’re all ready to work side by side when we fight fires,” Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz said in the DNR press release.

Franz emphasized the importance of supporting tribal responses to wildfires, facilitating collaboration between governmental bodies during emergencies, the press release said.

In partnership with the Washington State University Extension Service, the agency will provide training workshops focusing on fire suppression and prescribed fire — essential elements of fire management. Half of the funding is earmarked for this educational initiative.

“The DNR is proud to support tribes by facilitating wildfire training,” said Wildland Fire Management Division Manager at DNR Russ Lane.