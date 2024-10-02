Faith & Blue Tailgate Party set for Oct. 11

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Police Department will be out in force at the Mavericks football game Oct. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. according to a statement from the department.

The objective of the event is to connect with the community by partnering with faith organizations in the community. Faith leaders and department representatives will be in the Lions Field parking lot serving hot dogs and having fun with face painting, games and other fun activities.

For more information, keep an eye on the MLPD Facebook page.