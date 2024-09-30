Softball for a good cause at Battle of the Badge

MOSES LAKE — It was a battle of two evenly matched teams, but the Moses Lake Police Department took a one-run win over the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in a softball game for a good cause.

The annual Battle of the Badge ended with a 21-20 win for MLPD over GCSO, with proceeds from raffles, sponsorships and pledges going to community organizations. MLPD Chief Dave Sands said the main beneficiary for 2024 is Community Athletics and Activities, the group raising money to support Moses Lake School District's extracurricular activities. Sands said that some of the money also goes to community outreach funds maintained by each agency.

Being able to support community activities is the best part, he said.

There was aggressive baserunning, good hitting and good fielding on display over the seven innings – but it was a charity game with people who haven’t played a lot of softball lately. Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete said the players were keeping that in mind.

“We’re going to try not to get hurt,” he said.

The bases were a little closer together than they would’ve been in regulation, and the pitching meant the ball was in play frequently.

The MLPD struck first, taking a three-point lead — no, wait.

“You call those runs, not points,” an MLPD officer told a teammate, who was, he said, a football player.

The GCSO took the lead in the third inning on a soft ground ball through the infield.

“It’ll look like a line drive in the book,” a GCSO deputy in the dugout observed.

The MLPD brought its own cheerleading squad, which performed for the crowd after the third inning. The game also featured a relay race between children from the audience, who had to exchange a tactical vest before they set off. The Molahiettes from Moses Lake High School took the field for a performance.

GCSO pushed the lead to four runs.

“We’re up four?” an MLPD officer asked.

“We’re not winning,” a teammate replied.

The sheriff’s office pushed the lead to five runs before MLPD came back and took the lead. The police department had a three-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh, and GCSO scored two, but couldn’t push any more across the plate.

It was the third consecutive win for the MLPD.

“Honestly, it’s fun just to get together and do this,” Sands said. “But it’s a lot more fun when we win.”