Two injured in accident near Desert Aire

DESERT AIRE — Two people were taken to Kadlec Hospital in Richland after a box truck and a personal vehicle accident Friday morning.

Misael Leon, 29, of Moxee, Wash., was driving a box truck northbound on State Route 243 when his vehicle left the roadway onto the shoulder, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol. Leon overcorrected, which caused to vehicle to fall over on its side at milepost 3.

Guisela Veintimilla47, of Desert Aire, was travelling southbound on SR 243 and stuck the freight vehicle.

Leon was taken via helicopter to the hospital for treatment and faces charges of Negligent Driving in the Second Degree.

Veintimilla was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the incident remains under investigation according to the WSP press release.