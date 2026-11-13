Colton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like food, auto parts, or running a whole store. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Colton, CA.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Colton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hour

This role keeps the meat department looking fresh and fully stocked while helping customers choose what they need. Good fit if you’re friendly, can lift up to 40 lbs, and have (or can get) a Food Handlers Card.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Colton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a neighborhood Dollar General store and team while helping customers save on everyday items. Role comes with access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid leave, and may include short-term incentive pay based on performance.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Colton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$24.90/hour (plus possible premiums)

Help customers in-store and by phone find the right auto parts, handle the register, and sometimes perform simple services like testing batteries. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision; bilingual (Spanish) is a big plus.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.