🏭 Colton, CA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Colton’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading teams. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing & production hiring today.

Employer: Sulzer

Sulzer Location: Colton, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working with electric motors and generators—disassembling, rewinding, and reassembling. Good fit if you like tools, learning on the job, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs. Sulzer offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 6% match, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and wellness perks starting quickly.

Employer: Rise Baking Company

Location: Colton, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,095 – $125,000/year (range for listed states)

Lead food safety, quality, and EHS at a busy baking facility. You’ll own audits, GFSI, HACCP, recalls, and a small QA team, plus work on new product launches. Best for someone with 5+ years QA/food safety leadership and strong knowledge of GFSI, HACCP, FSMA, and cGMPs.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Location: Colton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Active warehouse job loading and unloading furniture by hand and with forklifts in a fast-paced distribution center. Good if you like physical work, can move heavy items (up to 100–250 lbs with help), and want steady hours, benefits, 401(k), and employee furniture discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.