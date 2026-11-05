💰 Colrain FY25 property values up; review and 61A/61B due Dec 1

💰 Check your new FY25 assessment & tax status

If you own property in Colrain, there are two important updates from the Board of Assessors:

Chapter 61A & 61B applications For Agricultural (61A) and Open/Recreational (61B) land.

and land. Applications are available during Assessor's Office hours (Tues & Thurs, 9:30am–4:00pm) , in the front hallway of the Town Offices after hours, or in the Forms section under Assessor's Office on the town website.

, in the of the Town Offices after hours, or in the under on the town website. Due date: December 1. Proposed FY25 property valuations Colrain has completed a town-wide reassessment based on sales from July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024 .

. On average, residential assessments are up 8.4% , industrial up 4.9% , commercial is about the same.

, , commercial is about the same. Proposed FY25 values are available online at www.colrain-ma.gov → Town Office → Assessor’s Office and at Town Offices during normal hours from Monday, October 28 to Thursday, November 7 .

and at Town Offices during normal hours from . This is the time to check your assessment and correct any inaccuracies before final values are certified and tax bills go out.

Questions or want to request changes? Call the Assessors’ Office at (413) 624-3356.