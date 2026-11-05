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Colquitt County
Pork skin fundraiser to support United Way
3 days ago
United Way of Colquitt County is holding a pork skin fundraiser with five flavors—Lemon Pepper, Hot & Spicy, BBQ, Sea Salt, and Cinnamon Sugar—for $10 per gallon bag, with order pickup on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the City Municipal Annex back parking area. All sales help fund local programs that support individuals and families in Colquitt County. Pre-order bags online: Order pork skins here.
This content is adapted from materials provided by United Way of Colquitt County
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