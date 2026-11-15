Colorado Springs food spots are busy right now – from taco shops to senior living kitchens, there’s a little bit of everything hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly people, and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smoothie Paradise and Pretzels

Smoothie Paradise and Pretzels Location: Colorado Springs, CO ( in person )

Colorado Springs, CO ( ) Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week, evenings & weekends)

(15–25 hrs/week, evenings & weekends) Pay: $17 – $19/hour + employee discount

Fast-paced, high-energy smoothie and pretzel shop looking for friendly closers. Great fit if you’re outgoing, can multitask, and want steady evening hours.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Decorate cakes, pastries, and other treats while helping customers in the bakery. Good for anyone with some retail and cake decorating experience who likes creative, hands-on work.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (within ~50-mile store radius)

Colorado Springs, CO (within ~50-mile store radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $31/hour + bonus opportunities & full benefits

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and drive results with 8+ weeks of paid leadership training. Strong option if you have management experience and want a growth-focused, benefits-heavy role.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (part-time and flexible options also noted)

Pay: $16/hour + tips (recent averages $2–$4/hour in tips)

Take orders, serve food, and handle payments at lodge outlets in a busy resort setting. Comes with resort-style perks, benefits, and lots of cross-training; must be at least 16 .

Application note: Position listed with a close date of 11/16/26.

Employer: Koelsch Communities – Springs Ranch

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $18 – $20/hour (DOE)

Prepare and serve attractive, nutritious meals for residents in a senior living community. Offers medical benefits, paid vacation/holidays, referral bonuses, and a complimentary meal each shift.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Make coffee and espresso drinks while keeping the bar area clean and stocked. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and growth-focused training; must be 16+ and okay with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers with ready-to-eat foods. Good for someone 18+ who likes staying busy, working with food, and keeping displays looking sharp.

Employer: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Not listed (front-of-house; includes alcohol service)

Not listed (front-of-house; includes alcohol service) Pay: Competitive wages (exact range not listed) + discounted meals & benefits

Front-of-house role focused on fun, fast service, food and drink quality, and a lively taco-shop vibe. Must be 18+ and able to complete alcohol safety certifications; good path if you want to grow with a fast-expanding brand.

Employer: Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (UVC shopping center)

Colorado Springs, CO (UVC shopping center) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17 – $19/hour

Evening dishwashing role in a neighborhood fine-dining spot that focuses on local ingredients. Offers competitive pay, family meal before each shift, flexible schedule, 401(k), and employee discount.

Employer: King Soopers

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Prep bakery and deli items, offer samples, and help customers with fresh products while keeping cases stocked and safe. Nice fit if you have customer service or bakery/deli experience and want steady grocery-store hours.

Employer: Leisure Care managed community

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Schedule: 6am–2pm, Friday–Monday

Pay: $16 – $17/hour

Keep kitchenware and equipment clean in a senior living community with a strong team feel. Comes with a robust benefits package including medical, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and meal discounts.

Employer: Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $15/hour + employee discount & flexible schedule

Greet guests, manage reservations and waitlists, and keep the dining room flowing smoothly. Great for someone with strong people skills who wants to learn the front door side of the restaurant world.

Employer: Hurts Donut Company

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time, Part-time, and weekend roles

Full-time, Part-time, and weekend roles Pay: $15 – $20/hour

Help with customer service, cleaning, and producing/decorating donuts on morning and afternoon shifts between 5am–10pm, any day of the week. Good match if you like a team setting and don’t mind early or late hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still posted. A quick, solid application today could land you an interview this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.