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🏥 Colorado Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles
Colorado Springs is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from entry-level patient care to six-figure clinical leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change.
PRN RN Night – Behavioral Health
- Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time PRN (as needed)
- Pay: $37–$50/hour
Work nights providing inpatient psychiatric nursing care for children through adults. Great if you like fast-paced behavioral health, crisis management, and want flexible PRN hours.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health (FT Days)
- Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (7a–7p)
- Pay: $35–$52/hour
Day-shift psych RN role with full benefits, working on acute and residential units. Good fit if you enjoy team-based care, psych meds, and building therapeutic relationships.
Mental Health/Behavioral Health Tech (No Degree)
- Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.25–$20/hour
Entry-level mental health role (must be 21+) supporting kids, teens, and adults on psych units. Solid benefits and clear promotion path after six months if you want a long-term behavioral health career.
Cardiovascular OR Registered Nurse (CVOR)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
Specialized RN role in the cardiovascular OR, scrubbing and circulating for complex heart and vascular cases. Ideal if you already have CVOR experience and want high-acuity, team-based surgery work.
Medical Assistant – Podiatry
- Employer: Alpine Physician Partners
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$21/hour + quarterly bonus
Certified MA role in podiatry with room to cross-train. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist exams, and keep rooms stocked, with full benefits and PTO.
Clinical Supervisor – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, in-office leadership
- Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year
RN leadership role overseeing home health coordination, scheduling, and compliance. Great for nurses with home health + supervisory experience who want stable hours and strong benefits.
Optometric Technician – Two Openings
Both roles are very similar; one offers a slightly higher starting rate.
Optometric Technician (Assistant)
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Ortho
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$22/hour + monthly bonus
Hands-on vision care with underserved kids—pre-testing, scribing, frame selection, and basic optical tasks, plus cleaning and front-desk support.
Optometric Technician (Assistant) – Higher Starting Range
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Ortho
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$22/hour + monthly bonus
Similar duties as above (testing, scribing, eyewear help, patient calls) with a slightly higher minimum rate. Good if you have some prior vision practice experience.
General Dentist – Pediatrics/Family
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Ortho
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $800–$1,100/day
Provide preventive and restorative care for kids, with signing bonus, relocation help, CE stipend, and malpractice covered. Great for dentists who love working with children and Medicaid populations.
RN – Home Health, Weekends
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, weekend-focused field RN
- Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year
Field RN role doing weekend home visits, OASIS, and care coordination. Saturday and Sunday are required, but scheduling is flexible—nice if you want weekdays freer.
School Speech Language Pathologist – Travel
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, internship listing
- Pay: $1,376/week (36 hrs/week)
Travel SLP role in a school setting with 12-hour shifts. Good for therapists who like short-term contracts and school-based work.
Oncology Nurse Supervisor
- Employer: Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers / The US Oncology Network
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, clinic leadership
- Pay: $90,000–$105,000/year
Lead an oncology nursing team while staying close to patient care. Ideal for RNs with several years of oncology experience ready to step into (or grow into) a supervisor role.
Pharmacist – $75,000 Sign-on Bonus
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour
Community pharmacist role with a huge sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits. Great if you like direct patient counseling, immunizations, and retail leadership paths.
Personal Care Worker – Home Care
- Employer: envida
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Support clients at home with personal care and light housekeeping so they can stay independent. Good entry point into home care if you’re compassionate, mobile, and comfortable driving between clients.
Lead Therapist (Licensed)
- Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
Licensed master’s-level therapist (LPC, LCSW, LMFT) to provide therapy and also mentor other clinicians, help with program development, and lead meetings. Strong fit if you want leadership while still seeing clients.
Audiologist – ENT Clinic + Hearing Aids
- Employer: Colorado Hearing / HearingLife
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $100,000–$110,000/year + ~10% commission
Mix of diagnostic audiology in an ENT office and hearing aid consults/fittings. Includes relocation help, strong benefits, and chances to mentor externs or move into leadership.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: King Soopers
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Part-time
Entry pharmacy role (no certification listed as required) handling data entry, customer service, and basic dispensing support. Good for someone starting out in retail pharmacy.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: King Soopers
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Part-time
Certified tech role with more clinical and service responsibilities, including compounding and screenings. Nice step up if you’re already registered/certified and want steady retail hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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