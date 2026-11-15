Colorado Springs is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from entry-level patient care to six-figure clinical leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital

UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time PRN (as needed)

Full-time PRN (as needed) Pay: $37–$50/hour

Work nights providing inpatient psychiatric nursing care for children through adults. Great if you like fast-paced behavioral health, crisis management, and want flexible PRN hours.

Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital

UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (7a–7p)

Full-time, Pay: $35–$52/hour

Day-shift psych RN role with full benefits, working on acute and residential units. Good fit if you enjoy team-based care, psych meds, and building therapeutic relationships.

Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital

UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.25–$20/hour

Entry-level mental health role (must be 21+) supporting kids, teens, and adults on psych units. Solid benefits and clear promotion path after six months if you want a long-term behavioral health career.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Specialized RN role in the cardiovascular OR, scrubbing and circulating for complex heart and vascular cases. Ideal if you already have CVOR experience and want high-acuity, team-based surgery work.

Employer: Alpine Physician Partners

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19–$21/hour + quarterly bonus

Certified MA role in podiatry with room to cross-train. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist exams, and keep rooms stocked, with full benefits and PTO.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, in-office leadership

Full-time, in-office leadership Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year

RN leadership role overseeing home health coordination, scheduling, and compliance. Great for nurses with home health + supervisory experience who want stable hours and strong benefits.

Optometric Technician – Two Openings

Both roles are very similar; one offers a slightly higher starting rate.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Ortho

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16–$22/hour + monthly bonus

Hands-on vision care with underserved kids—pre-testing, scribing, frame selection, and basic optical tasks, plus cleaning and front-desk support.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Ortho

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17–$22/hour + monthly bonus

Similar duties as above (testing, scribing, eyewear help, patient calls) with a slightly higher minimum rate. Good if you have some prior vision practice experience.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Ortho

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $800–$1,100/day

Provide preventive and restorative care for kids, with signing bonus, relocation help, CE stipend, and malpractice covered. Great for dentists who love working with children and Medicaid populations.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, weekend-focused field RN

Full-time, weekend-focused field RN Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year

Field RN role doing weekend home visits, OASIS, and care coordination. Saturday and Sunday are required, but scheduling is flexible—nice if you want weekdays freer.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment , internship listing

Travel, , internship listing Pay: $1,376/week (36 hrs/week)

Travel SLP role in a school setting with 12-hour shifts. Good for therapists who like short-term contracts and school-based work.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers / The US Oncology Network

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, clinic leadership

Full-time, clinic leadership Pay: $90,000–$105,000/year

Lead an oncology nursing team while staying close to patient care. Ideal for RNs with several years of oncology experience ready to step into (or grow into) a supervisor role.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour

Community pharmacist role with a huge sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits. Great if you like direct patient counseling, immunizations, and retail leadership paths.

Employer: envida

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Support clients at home with personal care and light housekeeping so they can stay independent. Good entry point into home care if you’re compassionate, mobile, and comfortable driving between clients.

Employer: UHS / Cedar Springs Hospital

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Licensed master’s-level therapist (LPC, LCSW, LMFT) to provide therapy and also mentor other clinicians, help with program development, and lead meetings. Strong fit if you want leadership while still seeing clients.

Employer: Colorado Hearing / HearingLife

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $100,000–$110,000/year + ~10% commission

Mix of diagnostic audiology in an ENT office and hearing aid consults/fittings. Includes relocation help, strong benefits, and chances to mentor externs or move into leadership.

Employer: King Soopers

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Entry pharmacy role (no certification listed as required) handling data entry, customer service, and basic dispensing support. Good for someone starting out in retail pharmacy.

Employer: King Soopers

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Certified tech role with more clinical and service responsibilities, including compounding and screenings. Nice step up if you’re already registered/certified and want steady retail hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.