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Colorado Springs
💻 Colorado Springs IT Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
4 days ago
Colorado Springs is hot for tech right now, especially cleared IT and cyber. If you’re in defense, data, or enterprise systems, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.
Help Desk Trainer – TS/SCI w/ Poly
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $34–$46/hour (likely range)
- Clearance: Current TS/SCI, able to obtain Poly
Lead training for a help desk team while still staying hands-on with complex tickets. Great fit if you have 8+ years in technical support, enjoy mentoring, and already hold (or can get) Security+ and PWS 9.1.
Principal PCIe Switch Architect ($400–750k TC)
- Employer: CyberCoders (hiring for a semiconductor/AI company)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO or San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Total Comp: $400,000–$750,000 (base + bonus + RSUs, level-dependent)
Drive architecture for next‑gen PCIe switch products powering AI data centers. Ideal for a 12+ year hardware engineer with deep PCIe experience who wants a highly visible, strategic role and very strong equity upside.
UI/UX Engineer
- Employer: Rincon Research Corporation
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$105,000 (likely range)
- Clearance: Ability to obtain TS/SCI (US citizenship required)
Blend JavaScript/TypeScript and C++ with UI/UX design for defense and intel DSP tools. Good for engineers who like building clean interfaces that directly support national security missions.
NetSuite Administrator, Financial Systems
- Employer: WP Engine
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Hybrid/Remote-friendly per company policy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$110,000 base
Own and optimize NetSuite ERP plus tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia, Mulesoft. Great match if you have 2–3+ years NetSuite admin experience and enjoy solving complex order-to-cash and revenue workflows.
Principal Software Engineer (AHT) – SRE Focus
- Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Systems
- Location: Schriever SFB, Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,600–$155,400
- Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain SAP
Join an on-site Site Reliability Engineering team using Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, Grafana, Kibana to keep a critical mission system online. Perfect for Java/Python/C++ engineers who like hands-on ops and direct mission impact.
Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst II
- Employer: System High Corporation
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI + SAP experience; CI poly willing
Provide 24x7 cyber defense for high-end DoD/SAP environments using SIEM, endpoint tools, and threat hunting. Best for analysts with 5–7 years experience who enjoy deep incident response and malware/traffic analysis.
PAM Senior Manager (Associate VP, Engineering Management)
- Employer: Deloitte – Cyber Identity
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Travel 40–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,400–$322,100
Lead large Privileged Access Management programs using platforms like CyberArk, Delinea, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp Vault. A fit for senior leaders with 10+ years PAM and experience owning delivery, budgets, and C‑suite relationships.
Specialist Lead, Analytics and Insights
- Employer: Deloitte – TE&E People Analytics
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Travel 0–10%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,600–$147,600
Use Tableau, SQL, Excel, PowerPoint to turn Talent data into exec-ready dashboards and stories. Great for someone with 5+ years in analytics/visualization who likes working directly with senior HR and business leaders.
Helpdesk Specialist Site Lead
- Employer: Maximus
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000
- Clearance: Active Secret
Run day‑to‑day operations for a federal Operations Support Center, leading staff, schedules, SLAs, and reporting. Ideal for someone with 12+ years in help desk/OSC leadership who’s comfortable with 24x7 mission support.
System Integration Engineer – C2BMC
- Employer: Trace3
- Location: Schriever SFB, Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$113,000
- Clearance: Secret (able to obtain/maintain)
Entry-to-early career role (0–2 years) integrating and testing Missile Defense Agency C2BMC systems. Good for STEM grads with Linux/Windows/networking exposure and a Security+ (IAT II) who want hands-on mission systems work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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