Colorado Springs is hot for tech right now, especially cleared IT and cyber. If you’re in defense, data, or enterprise systems, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology

General Dynamics Information Technology Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $34–$46/hour (likely range)

(likely range) Clearance: Current TS/SCI, able to obtain Poly

Lead training for a help desk team while still staying hands-on with complex tickets. Great fit if you have 8+ years in technical support, enjoy mentoring, and already hold (or can get) Security+ and PWS 9.1.

Employer: CyberCoders (hiring for a semiconductor/AI company)

CyberCoders (hiring for a semiconductor/AI company) Location: Colorado Springs, CO or San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Total Comp: $400,000–$750,000 (base + bonus + RSUs, level-dependent)

Drive architecture for next‑gen PCIe switch products powering AI data centers. Ideal for a 12+ year hardware engineer with deep PCIe experience who wants a highly visible, strategic role and very strong equity upside.

Employer: Rincon Research Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$105,000 (likely range)

(likely range) Clearance: Ability to obtain TS/SCI (US citizenship required)

Blend JavaScript/TypeScript and C++ with UI/UX design for defense and intel DSP tools. Good for engineers who like building clean interfaces that directly support national security missions.

Employer: WP Engine

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Hybrid/Remote-friendly per company policy)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$110,000 base

Own and optimize NetSuite ERP plus tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia, Mulesoft. Great match if you have 2–3+ years NetSuite admin experience and enjoy solving complex order-to-cash and revenue workflows.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Systems

Location: Schriever SFB, Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $103,600–$155,400

Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain SAP

Join an on-site Site Reliability Engineering team using Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, Grafana, Kibana to keep a critical mission system online. Perfect for Java/Python/C++ engineers who like hands-on ops and direct mission impact.

Employer: System High Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: TS/SCI + SAP experience; CI poly willing

Provide 24x7 cyber defense for high-end DoD/SAP environments using SIEM, endpoint tools, and threat hunting. Best for analysts with 5–7 years experience who enjoy deep incident response and malware/traffic analysis.

Employer: Deloitte – Cyber Identity

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Travel 40–60%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $163,400–$322,100

Lead large Privileged Access Management programs using platforms like CyberArk, Delinea, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp Vault. A fit for senior leaders with 10+ years PAM and experience owning delivery, budgets, and C‑suite relationships.

Employer: Deloitte – TE&E People Analytics

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Travel 0–10%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,600–$147,600

Use Tableau, SQL, Excel, PowerPoint to turn Talent data into exec-ready dashboards and stories. Great for someone with 5+ years in analytics/visualization who likes working directly with senior HR and business leaders.

Employer: Maximus

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Clearance: Active Secret

Run day‑to‑day operations for a federal Operations Support Center, leading staff, schedules, SLAs, and reporting. Ideal for someone with 12+ years in help desk/OSC leadership who’s comfortable with 24x7 mission support.

Employer: Trace3

Location: Schriever SFB, Colorado Springs, CO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$113,000

Clearance: Secret (able to obtain/maintain)

Entry-to-early career role (0–2 years) integrating and testing Missile Defense Agency C2BMC systems. Good for STEM grads with Linux/Windows/networking exposure and a Security+ (IAT II) who want hands-on mission systems work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.