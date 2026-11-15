Colorado Springs is hot right now for chip, data center, and space systems talent. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several high‑impact roles here tied to AI, PCIe, and Space Force missions.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also San Jose, CA)

(also San Jose, CA) Type: Full-time

Comp: $400K–$750K total package (base, bonus + RSUs)

(base, bonus + RSUs) Highlights: Lead architecture for next‑gen PCIe switch products powering AI data centers and cloud infrastructure. High‑visibility role shaping both current products and future PCIe standards, working closely with top hardware, firmware, and systems teams.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also San Jose, CA; relocation offered)

(also San Jose, CA; relocation offered) Type: Full-time, onsite

Comp: Senior up to ~$280–300K, Staff up to $400K, Principal up to $580K (base, bonus + stock)

(base, bonus + stock) Highlights: Own physical design from RTL to tape‑out for advanced AI/ML and data center chips. Great fit if you have full‑cycle ASIC physical design experience plus TCL/PERL scripting and want deep hands‑on work with high‑performance silicon.

Employer: Broadcom

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site only

Comp: Base $143,800–$230,000 + bonus + equity, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, paid time off

+ bonus + equity, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, paid time off Highlights: Senior digital IC design role (12+ years exp) working on PCIe switch and enterprise storage products for mega data centers and AI/ML ecosystems. Heavy Verilog/SystemVerilog RTL, micro‑architecture, and cross‑team collaboration through silicon validation.

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC)

Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret required; able to obtain TS/SCI

Highlights: Support Space Systems Command PNT Enterprise with systems engineering across space and ground segments. Mix of requirements integration, risk analysis, GPS Warfighter support, and on‑call satellite subsystem/anomaly support.

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC)

Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret required; able to obtain TS/SCI

Highlights: Lead a team of SE&I engineers on GPS/Space Force programs. You’ll guide requirements integration, modernization efforts, and enterprise‑level systems engineering while coordinating with government, primes, and warfighter stakeholders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on levels, teams, and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.