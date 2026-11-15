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Colorado Springs
🏗️ Colorado Springs Engineering Roles with Multiple $200K+ Paths
4 days ago
Colorado Springs is hot right now for chip, data center, and space systems talent. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several high‑impact roles here tied to AI, PCIe, and Space Force missions.
Principal PCIe Switch Architect ($400–750K TC)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also San Jose, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $400K–$750K total package (base, bonus + RSUs)
- Highlights: Lead architecture for next‑gen PCIe switch products powering AI data centers and cloud infrastructure. High‑visibility role shaping both current products and future PCIe standards, working closely with top hardware, firmware, and systems teams.
Physical IC Design Engineer (Senior/Staff/Principal, up to $580K)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also San Jose, CA; relocation offered)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Comp: Senior up to ~$280–300K, Staff up to $400K, Principal up to $580K (base, bonus + stock)
- Highlights: Own physical design from RTL to tape‑out for advanced AI/ML and data center chips. Great fit if you have full‑cycle ASIC physical design experience plus TCL/PERL scripting and want deep hands‑on work with high‑performance silicon.
IC Design Engineer – Data Center Solutions
- Employer: Broadcom
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, on-site only
- Comp: Base $143,800–$230,000 + bonus + equity, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, paid time off
- Highlights: Senior digital IC design role (12+ years exp) working on PCIe switch and enterprise storage products for mega data centers and AI/ML ecosystems. Heavy Verilog/SystemVerilog RTL, micro‑architecture, and cross‑team collaboration through silicon validation.
2NWS Systems Engineer – GPS/Space
- Employer: Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC)
- Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret required; able to obtain TS/SCI
- Highlights: Support Space Systems Command PNT Enterprise with systems engineering across space and ground segments. Mix of requirements integration, risk analysis, GPS Warfighter support, and on‑call satellite subsystem/anomaly support.
Systems Engineer Lead – 2NWS
- Employer: Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC)
- Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret required; able to obtain TS/SCI
- Highlights: Lead a team of SE&I engineers on GPS/Space Force programs. You’ll guide requirements integration, modernization efforts, and enterprise‑level systems engineering while coordinating with government, primes, and warfighter stakeholders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on levels, teams, and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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