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📋 Colorado Springs Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $65K
Colorado Springs has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from front desks to higher-level support. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Intelligence Management Specialist – Spanish Interpreter/Translator
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support foreign liaison officers with both intelligence and admin work, including translating Spanish documents, preparing official letters, and organizing materials for key leader meetings. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, fluent in Spanish, and comfortable handling sensitive information.
Front Desk Receptionist – Veterinary Clinic
- Employer: Buxton Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $15.16/hour (minimum wage during training; then based on experience and performance)
- Perk: Employee discount
Work at a small animal vet hospital handling phones, scheduling, and client check-in/out. Great if you like pets, have strong customer service skills, and want a part-time role you can grow in. Apply in person with a resume at 4740 Flintridge Dr. Ste. 100.
Administrative Assistant, North America
- Employer: Community Bible Study
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid at Ministry Service Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000 – $65,000
- Benefits: 4 weeks vacation + 4 weeks sick leave, paid holidays (including your birthday), 403(b) with 5% match, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid disability & life insurance
High-level admin role supporting the North America Regional Director and leadership teams with calendars, travel, events, conferences, and communications. Best for someone with several years of admin experience, strong Microsoft 365 skills, and a committed Christian faith aligned with CBS’s mission and Statement of Faith.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they mention. Local employers here really notice clear, organized applications.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.