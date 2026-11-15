Colorado Springs has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from front desks to higher-level support. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support foreign liaison officers with both intelligence and admin work, including translating Spanish documents, preparing official letters, and organizing materials for key leader meetings. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, fluent in Spanish, and comfortable handling sensitive information.

Employer: Buxton Veterinary Hospital

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.16/hour (minimum wage during training; then based on experience and performance)

(minimum wage during training; then based on experience and performance) Perk: Employee discount

Work at a small animal vet hospital handling phones, scheduling, and client check-in/out. Great if you like pets, have strong customer service skills, and want a part-time role you can grow in. Apply in person with a resume at 4740 Flintridge Dr. Ste. 100.

Employer: Community Bible Study

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid at Ministry Service Center)

(hybrid at Ministry Service Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000

Benefits: 4 weeks vacation + 4 weeks sick leave, paid holidays (including your birthday), 403(b) with 5% match, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid disability & life insurance

High-level admin role supporting the North America Regional Director and leadership teams with calendars, travel, events, conferences, and communications. Best for someone with several years of admin experience, strong Microsoft 365 skills, and a committed Christian faith aligned with CBS’s mission and Statement of Faith.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they mention. Local employers here really notice clear, organized applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.