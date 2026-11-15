Colorado Springs is busy with new builds and infrastructure work, and crews are hiring across skill levels. Here are several solid construction and trades roles you can jump on now.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead quality on vertical and civil construction projects. You’ll build and run project-specific QC plans, handle inspections and field testing, manage punch lists, and keep documentation tight for audits and code compliance.

Employer: Spriggs Excavation, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour DOE

Hands-on role doing site prep, cleanup, material handling, and traffic control to keep jobs running smoothly. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement match, paid holidays, bonus program) and steady outdoor work if you like staying active.

Employer: Peak Water Co (water filtration installer)

Peak Water Co (water filtration installer) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Contract/part-time with path to full-time W2

Contract/part-time with Pay: $70.00–$125.00/hour ($300–$750 per install)

Install whole-home water softeners and reverse osmosis systems for homeowners. Flexible schedule (1–3 installs/week to start), all systems provided, and growing demand that can turn into a full-time W2 role if you want more steady work.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on pay, hours, and growth when you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.