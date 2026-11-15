Colorado Springs has a lot moving right now—literally. If you like being on the road or working with vehicles, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (locally owned franchise)

Domino's (locally owned franchise) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Earn about $20–$30/hour with tips + mileage

Fun, fast-paced pizza delivery job with daily tips and mileage reimbursement, plus a path to move up into management. You’ll need your own insured car, a clean driving record, and solid customer service skills.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26–$34.32 flat rate (based on experience)

Hands-on role doing diagnostics, brakes, suspension, and more while mentoring junior techs. Comes with solid benefits, company-funded ASE certifications, and steady hours if you want to grow your auto career.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16–$23/hour

Drive, deliver, and set up home medical equipment while teaching patients how to use it safely. Good fit if you want driving work that also feels meaningful and offers training and growth.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour + tips

Bonus: $500 sign-on (paid in two parts)

(paid in two parts) Application Deadline: 01/12/2027

Park and retrieve cars, help guests, and keep traffic flowing at busy locations. Great if you like staying active, talking with people, and don’t mind working some nights or weekends.

Employer: Alliance T&S USA Corp (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $22.75/hour + bonus opportunities

Drive company vans on set routes delivering Amazon packages to homes and businesses. Offers flexible shifts, strong benefits (401(k) match, health, PTO), and steady hours if you want to rack up pay quickly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re working.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.