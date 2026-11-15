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🛒 Colorado Springs Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Full & Part-Time Roles
Colorado Springs is busy hiring in customer service and retail right now, from pizza shops and gyms to banks and auto parts. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there’s a lot to pick from.
Customer Service Rep – 3302 W Colorado Ave
Employer: Domino’s
Location: West Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work the phones, make pizzas, and keep the store running smoothly with flexible hours and on‑the‑job training. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want room to grow into management over time.
Customer Service Rep – 13461 Voyager Pkwy
Employer: Domino’s
Location: North side, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Similar role on the north end: take orders, prep food, and help customers in a fast‑paced store. Training is provided and there’s a clear path to advance if you want more responsibility.
Customer Service Rep – 3671 Star Ranch
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Star Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join a busy store where you’ll handle orders, stocking, and cleaning while working with a tight team. Good option if you like staying on your feet and want flexible scheduling.
Front End Entry Level
Employer: Safeway
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face at checkout—ring up orders, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front end tidy. Flexible hours, weekly pay, and benefits for eligible employees.
Bakery/Deli Clerk
Employer: Kroger
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers with fresh bakery and deli items, prep food, and keep cases stocked and clean. Great if you like food, variety, and learning new skills behind the counter.
Overnight Member Services Representative
Employer: Crunch Fitness – Fit Fusion, LLC
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time (overnights)
Salary: Not listed
Perfect for night owls: welcome members, sell memberships, answer questions, and help clean and reset the gym for morning. Offers employee discounts, flexible schedule, and advancement.
Assistant Manager – Closing Shift
Employer: The Chronic Boutiques
Location: Downtown Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18/hr + tips
Run the closing shift at a cannabis boutique—lead budtenders, handle cash, keep the shop compliant, and close out the store. Requires a Colorado MED badge and cannabis retail experience.
Leasing Professional
Employer: Kairoi Residential
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Tour prospects, handle leases, and support residents at a multifamily community. Good for someone with strong people skills and some leasing or real estate experience.
Insurance Sales & Service Representatives
Employer: USAA
Location: 1855 Telstar Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time, contact center
Compensation: $43,680–$69,930 (unlicensed); $44,080–$74,390 (licensed)
Phone-based role helping members with insurance questions, sales, and service, with paid training, licensing support, and up to a $2,000 signing bonus for qualified licensed candidates.
Customer Experience Associate
Employer: Birge & Held
Location: Viridian Edge at Park & Western Hills, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the first point of contact for residents at two apartment communities—handle tours, questions, and day‑to‑day issues. Offers PTO, bonuses, property discounts, wellness perks, and 401(k).
Customer Service Representative
Employer: U-Haul
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Bonuses: $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus
Help customers rent trucks and trailers, inspect equipment, and use mobile tools to manage rentals. Includes paid working interviews, career growth, and a big benefits package.
Team Member 2nd/3rd Shift (Extra $1.50 Overnight)
Employer: Circle K
Location: 1715 Monterey Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Listed as part-time
Hiring Range: $15.50–$16.00/hr + $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am with weekend availability
Evening and overnight convenience store role running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.
Night Crew Stocker
Employer: Safeway
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Stock shelves, work freight, and reset displays—often overnight—so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good if you like physical work and less customer interaction.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Flexible hours and room to grow, especially if you’re into cars.
e-Commerce / Department Leader
Employer: Kroger
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the store’s online shopping department—manage staff, schedules, and order accuracy while hitting sales and budget goals. Good step up if you have retail and leadership skills.
Retail Department Coordinator (Key Carrier)
Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)
Location: 5916 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $16.50–$17.00/hr
Act as a floor leader and occasional Manager on Duty—coach associates, handle customer issues, and support opening/closing. Comes with a strong benefits and discount package.
Financial Services Representative
Employer: Fidelity Investments
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Base Salary Range: $45,000–$75,000/yr
Phone and in‑person role helping clients with accounts while you earn your FINRA licenses (SIE, Series 7, Series 66) with paid study time and clear paths into financial planning.
USAFA Express Shift Manager – $20.60/hr+
Employer: The Exchange
Location: USAFA Express, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time, hourly supervisor
Pay Range: $20.60–$27.53/hr
Lead a team at the USAFA Express—set schedules, hit sales goals, and keep service standards high in a 24/7 operation. Must be 21+ with recent retail experience and open availability.
Sales Lead
Employer: Purple
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Guide shoppers through mattress and comfort products, coach the team, and drive store sales. Ideal if you have retail leadership experience and like consultative, higher‑ticket sales.
Parts Specialist
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Compensation Range: $15.16–$22.00/hr (plus potential premiums)
Help walk‑in and phone customers find the right parts, run the register, and handle basic in‑store services like battery tests. Includes PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and growth paths.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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