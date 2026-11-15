Colorado Springs is busy hiring in customer service and retail right now, from pizza shops and gyms to banks and auto parts. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: West Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the phones, make pizzas, and keep the store running smoothly with flexible hours and on‑the‑job training. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want room to grow into management over time.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: North side, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role on the north end: take orders, prep food, and help customers in a fast‑paced store. Training is provided and there’s a clear path to advance if you want more responsibility.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Star Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy store where you’ll handle orders, stocking, and cleaning while working with a tight team. Good option if you like staying on your feet and want flexible scheduling.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout—ring up orders, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front end tidy. Flexible hours, weekly pay, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with fresh bakery and deli items, prep food, and keep cases stocked and clean. Great if you like food, variety, and learning new skills behind the counter.

Employer: Crunch Fitness – Fit Fusion, LLC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for night owls: welcome members, sell memberships, answer questions, and help clean and reset the gym for morning. Offers employee discounts, flexible schedule, and advancement.

Employer: The Chronic Boutiques

Location: Downtown Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hr + tips

Run the closing shift at a cannabis boutique—lead budtenders, handle cash, keep the shop compliant, and close out the store. Requires a Colorado MED badge and cannabis retail experience.

Employer: Kairoi Residential

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Tour prospects, handle leases, and support residents at a multifamily community. Good for someone with strong people skills and some leasing or real estate experience.

Employer: USAA

Location: 1855 Telstar Dr, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, contact center

Compensation: $43,680–$69,930 (unlicensed); $44,080–$74,390 (licensed)

Phone-based role helping members with insurance questions, sales, and service, with paid training, licensing support, and up to a $2,000 signing bonus for qualified licensed candidates.

Employer: Birge & Held

Location: Viridian Edge at Park & Western Hills, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for residents at two apartment communities—handle tours, questions, and day‑to‑day issues. Offers PTO, bonuses, property discounts, wellness perks, and 401(k).

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Bonuses: $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus

Help customers rent trucks and trailers, inspect equipment, and use mobile tools to manage rentals. Includes paid working interviews, career growth, and a big benefits package.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1715 Monterey Rd, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Listed as part-time

Hiring Range: $15.50–$16.00/hr + $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am with weekend availability

Evening and overnight convenience store role running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock shelves, work freight, and reset displays—often overnight—so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good if you like physical work and less customer interaction.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Flexible hours and room to grow, especially if you’re into cars.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store’s online shopping department—manage staff, schedules, and order accuracy while hitting sales and budget goals. Good step up if you have retail and leadership skills.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 5916 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.50–$17.00/hr

Act as a floor leader and occasional Manager on Duty—coach associates, handle customer issues, and support opening/closing. Comes with a strong benefits and discount package.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Base Salary Range: $45,000–$75,000/yr

Phone and in‑person role helping clients with accounts while you earn your FINRA licenses (SIE, Series 7, Series 66) with paid study time and clear paths into financial planning.

Employer: The Exchange

Location: USAFA Express, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisor

Pay Range: $20.60–$27.53/hr

Lead a team at the USAFA Express—set schedules, hit sales goals, and keep service standards high in a 24/7 operation. Must be 21+ with recent retail experience and open availability.

Employer: Purple

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide shoppers through mattress and comfort products, coach the team, and drive store sales. Ideal if you have retail leadership experience and like consultative, higher‑ticket sales.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $15.16–$22.00/hr (plus potential premiums)

Help walk‑in and phone customers find the right parts, run the register, and handle basic in‑store services like battery tests. Includes PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and growth paths.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.