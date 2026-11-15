Colorado Springs has some strong options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. These roles range from local insurance offices to big national brands and remote mortgage work.

Employer: The Ayers Agency (Tyler Ayers – State Farm Agent)

The Ayers Agency (Tyler Ayers – State Farm Agent) Location: Colorado Springs, CO (4031 Tutt Blvd, 80922)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 per year (OTE 125K)

Benefits: Free uniforms, health/vision/dental insurance, wellness resources, paid time off, monthly bonus, annual profit sharing, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Relationship-heavy sales role where you handle prospecting, follow-up, and closing to help customers protect what matters most. Good fit if you like community-focused work, clear income potential, and a structured path to grow in insurance.

Employer: The Ayers Agency (Tyler Ayers – State Farm Agent)

The Ayers Agency (Tyler Ayers – State Farm Agent) Location: Colorado Springs, CO (4031 Tutt Blvd, 80922)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $45,000 – $65,000 per year (OTE 60K)

Benefits: Monthly bonus, annual profit sharing, competitive salary, paid time off, training & development, health/life group insurance, opportunity for advancement, flexible schedule

Great if you enjoy outreach, local events, and helping neighbors understand their insurance options. You’ll support marketing, social media, and community relationships while building a solid sales career with bonuses.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (remote role)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

Not listed (no income caps mentioned) Benefits: Bonus based on performance, flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, training & development

Pure closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best for experienced LOs who know their conversion rate and want to focus on funding loans with strong lead flow and product options.

Employer: USAA

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid, 4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,310 – $243,340 (range varies by location)

(range varies by location) Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + pension, life insurance, parental benefits, adoption assistance, generous PTO, paid holidays, 16 paid volunteer hours, wellness programs, career path planning & education support

Senior-level role owning digital-first product marketing for consumer lending. You’ll drive test-and-learn campaigns, optimize paid channels, and partner with product, risk, and analytics to grow accounts efficiently—ideal if you have 6+ years in financial services and love data-driven marketing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.