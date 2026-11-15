Colorado Springs has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially for folks with finance, banking, or program management experience.

Here are several Executive & Management jobs hiring now with USAA in Colorado Springs, CO:

Employer: USAA

USAA Location: Colorado Springs, CO (remote-eligible in continental U.S.; within 60 miles of an office = 4 days/week on-site )

(remote-eligible in continental U.S.; within 60 miles of an office = ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,450 – $197,730

Lead a team handling property and other insurance claims, coaching adjusters, improving processes, and managing risk and compliance. Good fit if you have 5+ years of claims handling, leadership experience, and are comfortable with data, weekends/overtime, and up to 25% travel.

Employer: USAA

USAA Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,450 – $197,730

Senior role shaping how the bank runs: you’ll improve processes, manage risk, and lead complex projects using Agile and data analytics. Ideal if you have 4+ years in financial services, risk, compliance, audit, or operations and enjoy using data to drive change.

Employer: USAA

USAA Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in-office 4 days/week ; also hiring in several other USAA hubs)

(in-office ; also hiring in several other USAA hubs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,310 – $243,340

Lead large, multi-year programs for a nonprofit foundation focused on financial education for the military community. You’ll design content (videos, tools, courses), manage partners, and track impact—great for seasoned program managers with a passion for personal finance and military families.

If one of these feels close, open the link, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.