Neighbors all around Colorado Springs are giving away some very useful free items, from holiday decor to furniture.

Here’s a quick look at what’s available right now.

Item: Outdoor Christmas lights

Condition: Used, work great (previously used on a barn)

Location: Elk Creek Ranches, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

These outdoor Christmas lights were used on a barn and are still working well. The owners don’t need them anymore because they installed permanent lights, so these are up for grabs for someone who wants to decorate outside on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size Serenity by Tempur-Pedic mattress pad/cover

Condition: Very soft and comfortable; slides around on the poster’s bed

Location: Harvest Ridge, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This king size Tempur-Pedic mattress cover is being “flash regifted” and needs to be picked up by 10 am. It comes from a smoke-free, dog-friendly home.

Material: Polyester and spandex

Finished size: 80 x 76 x 3 inches (king size)

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black leather office chair with armrests

Condition: Described as comfortable; has a swivel base

Location: Gleneagle, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This black leather office chair has armrests and a swivel base, making it a solid pick for a home office or study area if you need a better chair without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige three-seater sofa

Condition: Excellent – no stains, tears, or smells; two legs have stripped threads

Location: Trail Ridge North, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This comfortable beige sofa is about 81" long and in great shape overall. The only issue is that two of the legs have been stripped where they twist in, so those legs fall out easily. The poster notes it’s probably an easy fix, which could make this a very nice free upgrade for a living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Couch/sofa

Condition: Comfortable but has cat scratch damage to the fabric (shown in picture)

Location: Patty Jewett, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This couch is described as comfortable, but the fabric has areas where a cat scratched it. The damage is visible in the photos on the listing, so it could still work well for a basement, garage hangout, or anyone who doesn’t mind some wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of two black outdoor planters + black floor lamp

Condition: Not specified; described as great for garden or patio

Location: Stetson Hills East, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This free deal includes two black outdoor planters and a black floor lamp. They’re described as great for garden or patio use, so this could be a nice bundle if you’re setting up an outdoor space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of multicolor glass Christmas ornaments

Condition: New & like new

Location: Springs Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of multicolor glass Christmas ornaments, described as new and like new. Perfect if you’re decorating a tree or want to refresh your holiday decor without buying new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Colorado Springs tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.