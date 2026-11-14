Colorado Springs has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from school support to addiction counseling and disability services.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite, multiple schools)

(onsite, multiple schools) Type: Contract, full-time

Salary: $33.48–$53.48/hour + possible healthcare benefits, housing, meals/incidentals

+ possible Timeline: Posting open 60 days from posting date

Support about 45 K–12 students across at least two schools, focusing on social-emotional growth, behavior, and family collaboration. Great fit if you have or can get a Colorado CDE credential and want a hands-on role making a direct impact in schools.

Employer: OUR HOUSE INC.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $0.50/hour above your current Skills & Activities Provider/Mentor rate

Schedule: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., with potential extra hours; 3–4 openings

Lead day-program services for people with complex needs while still working on the floor—supporting daily living, behavior plans, and clinical tasks like G-tube care and meds (QMAP). Good for someone already in direct care who wants more leadership and responsibility.

Employer: Embrave

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$72,000/year (depending on licensure)

(depending on licensure) Benefits: 14+ paid holidays, vacation/sick/personal time, 401(k) with 5% match, medical (ICHRA), dental, vision, employer-paid life insurance, EAP, and more

Provide group and individual therapy for adults with substance use disorders using CBT and evidence-based tools (ASAM, etc.). Ideal if you hold a Colorado LAC or CAS/CAC II+ plus LPC/LCSW/LPCC/SWC/ADDC and want strong benefits and a stable clinical role.

Employer: Foundation for Successful Living

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.75/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., at least 3 days/week

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities out in the community—volunteering, parks, events, and life-skills practice. Great if you like staying active, driving around town (mileage reimbursed), and building one-on-one relationships; paid training and CPR/First Aid covered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.