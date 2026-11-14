Colorado Springs manufacturing is busy right now, from high‑tech optics to defense and medical‑grade systems. Here are several solid roles if you like building real products and solving hands‑on problems.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $119,200 – $223,500/year (US range) + bonus, stock, benefits

+ bonus, stock, benefits Travel: ~ 35%

~ Application window: Open until at least November 20, 2026 or until removed

Lead supplier quality for specialized technology parts that support Agilent sites worldwide. You’ll own supplier strategy, ISO 9001/13485 systems, Lean/6 Sigma deployment, and key KPIs, with room to grow into managing a global team.

Employer: Samtec Inc

Samtec Inc Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, First shift

Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pay: $20.25/hour starting + up to $0.50/hour quality bonus

+ up to Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, vacation, annual bonus program

Hands-on role working with tiny optical components in a clean manufacturing space. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of production experience, strong attention to detail, and like steady, first‑shift hours with clear quality goals.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Colorado Springs, CO (on-site, defense manufacturing facility)

(on-site, defense manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $59,150 – $106,925/year

Clearance: U.S. Citizen, able to obtain or hold Secret Clearance

Engineer role focused on thermal protection systems for defense programs. You’ll define and improve manufacturing processes, manage mBOMs and routings, work with CNC machining and MES tools, and coordinate closely with design, quality, and operations.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.