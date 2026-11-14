Looking for a dog in Colorado Springs, CO? These adoptable pups are full of love and ready to join the right home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting for you.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Shelter: El Paso County Canine Rescue

Adoption Fee: $400

Newt is described as part goofball, part cuddle bug, and 100% good boy. He’s a fun, playful dog who loves adventures like chasing balls and exploring outside, then settling in for snuggles. If you want a dog with personality and energy who also enjoys cuddle time, Newt could be your match.

👉 Meet Newt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pug mix

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Male (description uses “she,” please confirm with owner)

Weight: About 33 lbs

Color: Black with white

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Colorado Springs, CO)

Adoption Fee: $0

River was rescued in very poor shape and has been lovingly brought back to health. He is house trained and responds well to commands like sit, stay, come, heel. He plays well with other dogs, doesn’t bark at them, and loves to cuddle. His person reports he can even walk around Memorial Park off leash, staying close and not chasing other dogs. River sounds like a loyal, easygoing companion for someone ready to give him a forever home.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak – Colorado Springs

Phone: (719) 473-1741

Zara is a small, shy girl who can be a bit stand-offish at first. She needs a patient person who will let her come to you and help her learn that the leash and the big world aren’t so scary. Her history with dogs, kids, and cats is unknown, and because she can be fearful, a mature, calm home is strongly advised. If you enjoy helping a timid dog gain confidence, Zara may be the perfect little project and friend.

👉 Meet ZARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak – Colorado Springs

Phone: (719) 473-1741

Velvet is a young pit bull mix with a sleek black-and-white coat. Details are limited in the listing, so the best way to get to know her is to visit or call the shelter and ask about her personality, energy level, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet VELVET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak – Colorado Springs

Phone: (719) 473-1741

Shadow is a playful, affectionate “big cuddle bear.” He loves meeting new people and happily greets visitors for attention. He has lived with children from toddlers to teens, being gentle with the little ones and enjoying play and cuddles with older kids. Shadow has also done well with dogs of various sizes, including dog park visits, though his play can be a bit rougher with larger dogs. If you want a friendly family dog who enjoys both playtime and snuggle time, Shadow is worth meeting.

👉 Meet SHADOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak – Colorado Springs

Phone: (719) 473-1741

Luke Skywalker is a loving, playful shepherd who enjoys being with his people and has a funny habit of sleeping on top of pillows. He has briefly lived with a 4-year-old child, another dog, and a cat. However, he can be vocal when meeting other dogs and likes to chase cats, so he would do best in a cat-free home. If you’re looking for an active, affectionate dog who will keep you company and make you laugh, Luke could be your guy.

👉 Meet LUKE SKYWALKER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: El Paso County Canine Rescue

Adoption Fee: $400

Phoenix comes with a warning: “highly contagious cuddles.” She’s a tiny bit shy at first, but after about 10 minutes of snuggle time, she turns into a total lovebug. She has been around kids from 9 months to 8 years old and is described as an angel with children. If you want a small dog who loves to be close and adores the whole family, Phoenix may be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Colorado Springs, consider visiting these organizations, calling ahead about a specific dog, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one visit away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.