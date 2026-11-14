Colorado Springs has a nice mix of HR openings right now, from entry-level recruiting to senior talent acquisition leadership. Good options whether you’re just starting out or ready to manage a team.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $162,800

Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/14/2026

Lead a team of recruiters and own experienced-hire strategy for Deloitte’s Government & Public Services business. This is a senior role for someone with 6+ years recruiting experience and 2+ years leading teams, used to high-volume hiring and working in large corporate or professional services environments.

Employer: ITS, LLC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level recruiting role for someone hungry to grow in recruiting/sales. You’ll source and screen candidates, support hiring managers, attend job fairs, and need a Bachelor’s degree plus strong communication and organization skills.

Employer: CPCD... giving children a head start

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week) , listed as internship category

, listed as internship category Pay: $23.80/hour

Front-line HR support role in early childhood education, handling recruitment, onboarding, records, HR systems, safety, and reporting. Comes with paid vacation, sick time, holidays/breaks, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and tuition assistance, ideal if you want broad HR experience in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.