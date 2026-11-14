There are some nice free items around Colorado Springs right now, from moving supplies to furniture and food. Here’s a quick roundup from local neighbors.

What: Boxes with padding inside, good for breakables or food insulation, plus freezer packs.

Condition: Not stated, but described as ready for reuse.

Location: Forest Meadows, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you’re moving, shipping fragile items, or packing cold food for trips.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Grapevine holiday wreath with red berries and frosted leaves.

Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage mentioned.

Pickup: Porch pickup only near Cottonwood Creek Park.

Location: Cottonwood Creek, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice seasonal decor for a front door or wall.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Four packaged onigiri rice balls with seaweed wrap, made in a cooking class.

Timing: Should be eaten before tomorrow.

Pickup rules: MUST schedule a time and be willing to pick up today. Exact location shared about 1 hour before pickup.

Location: Wolf Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re nearby and can swing by quickly for a snack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Full-size box spring with sturdy metal frame and fabric cover.

Condition: Excellent, per poster.

Location: Mountain Shadows, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Good match if you already have a full-size mattress and need support.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Wooden shoe rack with metal bars, made for organizing footwear.

Condition: Not specified.

Location: Mountain Shadows, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Helpful for entryways, closets, or garage storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Black side table with drawer plus a matching open shelf.

Condition: Not stated, but described as great for living room or bedroom.

Location: Stetson Hills East, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little set for extra storage and surface space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: 6-count Zomee breast milk storage bags.

Details: BPA-free, easy tear, leak-proof, self-standing, freezer-safe.

Location: Stratmoor Valley, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Useful backup supplies for pumping parents.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Three used 55-gallon metal drums.

Condition: Used, with some rust present.

Notes: Good for repurposing or scrap. Must pick up.

Location: Widefield / Colorado Center / Cuchares Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Could work for DIY projects, yard use, or metal recycling.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Assorted free food items, all dye-free. Includes about half a bag of dog food (open; dog doesn’t like it).

Condition: Some items are open but still good, per poster.

Pickup request: Please respond only if you are sure you can pick up in ZIP code 80911.

Location: Fountain Valley Ranch II, Colorado Springs, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re nearby and can use dye-free foods and pet food.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, try to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—free items in Colorado Springs tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.