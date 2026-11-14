Colorado Springs has a solid mix of driving work right now, from local box trucks to high-end chauffeur gigs. If you like being on the road, there’s a good spread here in pay, hours, and physical demands.

Employer: United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Olympic & Paralympic Training Center)

(Olympic & Paralympic Training Center) Type: Temporary, part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Temporary, Pay: $18.50/hour

Application deadline: Closes 12:00pm MT on 11/26/2026

Drive Team USA athletes and guests between the Training Center, airport, and local spots in multi-passenger vehicles (vans, buses, SUVs). You’ll need a Colorado CDL Class C with P endorsement (or ability to get it in 6 months), a clean record, and 3+ years driving multi-passenger vehicles.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (field-based with heavy travel)

(field-based with heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28–$37/hour, based on experience

Protect track crews and control train movements so work can be done safely. This is a travel-heavy field role (50–85% travel) and needs 2+ years railroad-related experience plus strong safety and communication skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: American Furniture Warehouse

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $18.50/hour, plus benefits

Deliver and assemble furniture in customers’ homes, explain how items work, and help in the warehouse as needed. This is a very physical job with frequent lifting up to 100+ lbs (team lifts), and you’ll need a clean MVR, ability to get a DOT physical card, and comfort working in a fast-paced, hands-on environment.

Employer: Strive Physical Therapy

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: In-person (employment type not clearly stated)

In-person (employment type not clearly stated) Pay: $50.26–$57.62/hour

Provide polished, professional transportation for clients in limos or similar vehicles, focusing on safe driving and a high-end, hospitality-style experience. Ideal if you have professional chauffeur or commercial driving experience and like clean, client-facing work rather than heavy lifting.

Employer: U.S. AutoForce (U.S. Venture, Inc.)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.50/hour starting, weekly pay + quarterly bonus potential

Run set routes in a non-CDL box truck, delivering tires, parts, and lubricants to shops and dealers. Schedule is Monday–Friday, 7:45am–5:00pm with rotating Saturdays, and you’ll lift up to 80 lbs, help load/unload, and use handhelds for delivery tracking. Includes health benefits day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, boot reimbursement, and tuition assistance.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—transportation roles tend to open and shift fast in our area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.