Colorado Springs has some strong options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are several solid Sales & Marketing roles, from healthcare partnerships to B2B security.

Employer: Patient's Choice Medical

Patient's Choice Medical Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience; salary or commission-based

Work with mobility and complex rehab equipment, turning referrals into long-term relationships. Good fit if you’re a Certified ATP with 1–2+ years’ experience and you like mixing technical product knowledge with sales.

Employer: Abby Care

Location: Remote in Colorado (travel on the Front Range)

Type: Full-time, remote

Compensation Range: $80,000 – $110,000

Lead relationships with case management agencies to grow Abby Care’s home-care programs. Great if you have 4+ years of field-based biz dev, know Colorado’s Medicaid / CMA world, and want mission-driven work with strong health benefits and PTO.

Employer: The Navigators

Location: In-person, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Compensation Range: $57,784 – $88,247.25 per year

Serve as the main Marketing & Communications contact for internal ministry clients—scoping projects, planning campaigns, and coordinating creative work. Ideal if you have 3+ years in marketing/agency account work and want to pair your faith with your professional skills.

Employer: Raven Security Group

Location: Hybrid remote, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $75,000 – $180,000 per year (commission only, 3% of contract value)

Run your own B2B sales territory selling standing guard services to property managers, GMs, and construction leaders. Best for a proven hunter with 3+ years full-cycle outside B2B sales, who wants full autonomy, uncapped commission, and no base salary.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later if it’s not the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.