Colorado Springs has a steady flow of security and public safety openings right now, especially for folks who like steady hours and clear routines. If you’ve got a calm head and good attention to detail, these could fit you well.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.86/hour

Schedule: Thu 2:45pm–10pm, Fri 2:45pm–6:45pm, Sun 8am–12pm

This role protects a worship facility with set “anchor” shifts and the option to pick up extra hours at other sites. Good fit if you have CPO certification, meet armed-role age rules, and want steady part-time income with room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.09/hour

Schedule: Tue & Wed 6am–6pm

Unarmed vehicle patrol on commercial property, with long daytime shifts and a fixed weekly schedule. Great if you have a valid driver’s license, like being on the move, and want the option to add extra shifts for more hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Sat 8am–4pm

Campus-focused armed patrol role with incident response and report writing. Best for those 21+ with at least one year of armed security, law enforcement, or military experience who want a higher hourly rate and a clear path toward full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Sat 8am–4pm anchor shift, plus added hours via Claim-A-Shift

Similar campus patrol duties as the part-time version, but listed as full-time, with the same Saturday anchor and the ability to build up to a 40-hour week. Good if you want full-time benefits while keeping some schedule flexibility.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.86/hour

Schedule: Thu 2:45pm–10pm, Fri 2:45pm–6:45pm, Sun 8am–12pm anchor shifts

Same worship-site duties as the part-time listing, but posted as full-time, with fixed anchor shifts and the option to add more through their scheduling app. Nice if you like a mix of evenings and weekend mornings.

Employer: Chickasaw Nation Industries, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Estimated $18.50–$19.50/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat 9:30pm–5:30am, plus on-call fill-in

Overnight role focused on ID checks, visitor control, badge distribution, and monitoring alarms and cameras in a secure facility. You’ll need to be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance and bring 5+ years of relevant experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.