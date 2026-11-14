Colorado Springs IT is booming right now, especially for cleared tech pros and folks who like working close to DoD and space missions. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level dev to senior cyber and data science.

Employer: Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build full-stack apps with React/Next.js, TypeScript, Django/Python, plus hands-on work with LLMs, RAG, and AI copilots. Great fit if you have 0–2 years experience and want to grow in AI-heavy web development.

Employer: RedTrace Technologies

Location: Schriever Space Force Base, CO

Type: Full-time, 24/7 shift work

Salary: $96,000 – $111,000

Run and secure classified SAP systems: servers, firewalls, VTC, COMSEC, and RMF packages. Needs TS with SCI eligibility, DoD 8570 cert (IAT/IAM I), and comfort with shift work including weekends/holidays.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, Senior

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Senior Windows/Linux, VMware, and network engineer role supporting secure space systems. Requires Top Secret, Security+ (or equivalent), strong scripting (PowerShell/Bash/Python), and enterprise virtualization experience.

(Duplicate posting removed; this is one unique role.)

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone ranges): approx $76,700 – $198,000 depending on location band

Own software configuration management: builds, baselines, JIRA, CDRLs, and change boards for command-and-control programs. Ideal if you have 3+ years SCM, love process, and want to work closely with SW/QA leads.

Employer: Targeted Solutions, LLC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level IT/IA role with 5–7 years experience, running and securing SAP/SCI systems, firewalls, VTC, patching, and COMSEC. Needs TS/SCI, DoD 8570 IAM II/IAT II, and strong Windows, LAN/WAN, and RMF background.

Employer: Targeted Solutions, LLC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on system/network admin + cyber role for SAP environments with 2–5 years experience. Requires TS/SCI, DoD 8570 IAT/IAM I, Windows Server/Exchange, COMSEC, and ability to lift 50 lbs.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $165,000

Senior systems admin for classified environments: lifecycle management, STIG/SRG, ACAS/Nessus, patching, and remediation. Needs Bachelor’s + 10+ years, TS/SCI, and DoD 8140 Systems Administrator (451) Intermediate certs.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS – Enterprise Security)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $193,600

Lead secure enterprise network design and operations in a mission-critical environment. Requires Bachelor’s + 8+ years, 5+ years enterprise networking, TS/SCI or SCI-eligible, and up to 20% travel.

Employer: Deloitte – Cyber Strategy & Transformation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $82,600 – $162,800

Client-facing ServiceNow role focused on cyber, risk, and AI governance workflows. Needs 2+ years ServiceNow implementation experience (IRM, SecOps, ITOM, etc.), strong requirements gathering, and up to 50% travel.

Employer: Deloitte – Finance Transformation (GPS)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $105,000 – $207,000

Lead OneStream EPM technical design and integrations for budgeting and planning, mainly for federal clients. Requires Bachelor’s, 3+ years EPM tech, and ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,840 – $137,310

24/7 SOC analyst role for SAP/SCI environments: SIEM, incident response, threat hunting, malware analysis. Needs TS/SCI (CI poly eligible), 5+ years cyber, and CSSP Analyst/IR cert (e.g., CEH, CySA+, GCIA, GCIH) within 6 months.

Employer: Deloitte – Regulatory, Risk & Forensic

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Work on eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity, Tableau/Power BI, SQL/Python, and generative AI. Great for 2+ years in forensics/eDiscovery with a data-focused degree.

Employer: Deloitte – Regulatory, Risk & Forensic

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Lead day-to-day eDiscovery and AI-driven data projects, supervise consultants, and own client reporting. Needs 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery plus hands-on with Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and BI dashboards.

Employer: Deloitte – Regulatory, Risk & Forensic

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manage full forensic data engagements: scope, teams, client relationships, and technical direction using Relativity, AI platforms, BI, and coding (SQL/Python/etc.). Best for 6+ years consulting and proven leadership.

Employer: iCapital

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Mon–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000

Configure business rules in the FireLight® SaaS platform for insurance/annuity workflows using XML, SDLC, and tools like Jira. Good for 1–3 years technical/config experience and interest in fintech + low-code.

Employer: Sigmatech

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000

Blend data science and automation for defense/space missions using Python, Power Platform (Power Apps/Automate/BI), DAX/Power Fx, and Palantir. Requires Master’s, 5+ years, and Secret (TS/SCI-capable).

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000

Support U.S. Space Force on cryptographic strategy for missile warning and ISR systems. Needs TS/SCI, 5+ years working with cyber/network teams, CCI/COMSEC experience, and DoD 8140 Security+ / GSEC / SSCP or similar.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,520 – $127,880

Mid-level IT/IA role for SAP/SCI systems: servers, firewalls, VTC, COMSEC, RMF, and patching. Requires TS/SCI (CI poly eligible), 5+ years, and DoD 8570 IAT II/IAM II within 6 months.

Employer: System High Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support SAP/SCI/Collateral systems with hands-on Windows Server/Exchange, LAN/WAN, COMSEC, RMF, and help desk work. Needs TS with SCI eligibility, 2–5 years system/network admin, and DoD 8570 IAT/IAM I within 6 months.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.