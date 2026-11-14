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Colorado Springs
💻 Colorado Springs IT Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings
12 days ago
Colorado Springs IT is booming right now, especially for cleared tech pros and folks who like working close to DoD and space missions. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level dev to senior cyber and data science.
IT Engineer, Software (Entry)
- Employer: Keysight Technologies
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build full-stack apps with React/Next.js, TypeScript, Django/Python, plus hands-on work with LLMs, RAG, and AI copilots. Great fit if you have 0–2 years experience and want to grow in AI-heavy web development.
Information Technology/Assurance Specialist I (24/7, TS/SCI Eligible)
- Employer: RedTrace Technologies
- Location: Schriever Space Force Base, CO
- Type: Full-time, 24/7 shift work
- Salary: $96,000 – $111,000
Run and secure classified SAP systems: servers, firewalls, VTC, COMSEC, and RMF packages. Needs TS with SCI eligibility, DoD 8570 cert (IAT/IAM I), and comfort with shift work including weekends/holidays.
Systems Engineer – IT Staff (E4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, Senior
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Senior Windows/Linux, VMware, and network engineer role supporting secure space systems. Requires Top Secret, Security+ (or equivalent), strong scripting (PowerShell/Bash/Python), and enterprise virtualization experience.
(Duplicate posting removed; this is one unique role.)
Software Configuration Analyst Sr (E3)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (GeoZone ranges): approx $76,700 – $198,000 depending on location band
Own software configuration management: builds, baselines, JIRA, CDRLs, and change boards for command-and-control programs. Ideal if you have 3+ years SCM, love process, and want to work closely with SW/QA leads.
IT/IA Specialist II (SAP)
- Employer: Targeted Solutions, LLC
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level IT/IA role with 5–7 years experience, running and securing SAP/SCI systems, firewalls, VTC, patching, and COMSEC. Needs TS/SCI, DoD 8570 IAM II/IAT II, and strong Windows, LAN/WAN, and RMF background.
IT/IA Specialist I (SAP)
- Employer: Targeted Solutions, LLC
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on system/network admin + cyber role for SAP environments with 2–5 years experience. Requires TS/SCI, DoD 8570 IAT/IAM I, Windows Server/Exchange, COMSEC, and ability to lift 50 lbs.
Systems Administrator
- Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $165,000
Senior systems admin for classified environments: lifecycle management, STIG/SRG, ACAS/Nessus, patching, and remediation. Needs Bachelor’s + 10+ years, TS/SCI, and DoD 8140 Systems Administrator (451) Intermediate certs.
Network Engineer – Mid/Sr (Lead Security Engineer II)
- Employer: Deloitte (GPS – Enterprise Security)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $193,600
Lead secure enterprise network design and operations in a mission-critical environment. Requires Bachelor’s + 8+ years, 5+ years enterprise networking, TS/SCI or SCI-eligible, and up to 20% travel.
Cyber ServiceNow Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte – Cyber Strategy & Transformation
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $82,600 – $162,800
Client-facing ServiceNow role focused on cyber, risk, and AI governance workflows. Needs 2+ years ServiceNow implementation experience (IRM, SecOps, ITOM, etc.), strong requirements gathering, and up to 50% travel.
OneStream Developer – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte – Finance Transformation (GPS)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $105,000 – $207,000
Lead OneStream EPM technical design and integrations for budgeting and planning, mainly for federal clients. Requires Bachelor’s, 3+ years EPM tech, and ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance.
Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst II
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,840 – $137,310
24/7 SOC analyst role for SAP/SCI environments: SIEM, incident response, threat hunting, malware analysis. Needs TS/SCI (CI poly eligible), 5+ years cyber, and CSSP Analyst/IR cert (e.g., CEH, CySA+, GCIA, GCIH) within 6 months.
Consultant – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte – Regulatory, Risk & Forensic
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
Work on eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity, Tableau/Power BI, SQL/Python, and generative AI. Great for 2+ years in forensics/eDiscovery with a data-focused degree.
Senior Consultant – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte – Regulatory, Risk & Forensic
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Lead day-to-day eDiscovery and AI-driven data projects, supervise consultants, and own client reporting. Needs 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery plus hands-on with Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and BI dashboards.
Manager – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte – Regulatory, Risk & Forensic
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Manage full forensic data engagements: scope, teams, client relationships, and technical direction using Relativity, AI platforms, BI, and coding (SQL/Python/etc.). Best for 6+ years consulting and proven leadership.
Configuration Developer – Analyst
- Employer: iCapital
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (Mon–Thu in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $80,000
Configure business rules in the FireLight® SaaS platform for insurance/annuity workflows using XML, SDLC, and tools like Jira. Good for 1–3 years technical/config experience and interest in fintech + low-code.
Data Scientist / Process Automation Analyst
- Employer: Sigmatech
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $150,000
Blend data science and automation for defense/space missions using Python, Power Platform (Power Apps/Automate/BI), DAX/Power Fx, and Palantir. Requires Master’s, 5+ years, and Secret (TS/SCI-capable).
Network Engineer (Cryptography-Focused)
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,800 – $198,000
Support U.S. Space Force on cryptographic strategy for missile warning and ISR systems. Needs TS/SCI, 5+ years working with cyber/network teams, CCI/COMSEC experience, and DoD 8140 Security+ / GSEC / SSCP or similar.
IT/IA Specialist II (SAP)
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,520 – $127,880
Mid-level IT/IA role for SAP/SCI systems: servers, firewalls, VTC, COMSEC, RMF, and patching. Requires TS/SCI (CI poly eligible), 5+ years, and DoD 8570 IAT II/IAM II within 6 months.
Information Technology/Assurance Specialist I
- Employer: System High Corporation
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support SAP/SCI/Collateral systems with hands-on Windows Server/Exchange, LAN/WAN, COMSEC, RMF, and help desk work. Needs TS with SCI eligibility, 2–5 years system/network admin, and DoD 8570 IAT/IAM I within 6 months.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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