Colorado Springs healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of hiring from hospitals, clinics, and home health. Here are some of the most interesting roles open this week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$41.00/hour + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave

If you like hands-on technical work with a healthcare impact, this role installs and maintains dialysis equipment at client sites. Expect lots of travel, on-call rotation, and a mix of tech troubleshooting and customer service.

Employer: Rowan

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$51/hour (base + tips; tips vary)

Licensed RN or LPN/LVN role doing ear piercings in a fun, boutique studio setting. Great fit if you want to use your nursing skills in a lower-acuity, celebratory environment with sales goals and strong discounts.

Employer: Colorado Dermatology Institute

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $380,000–$700,000+ (base + uncapped production bonus)

Board-certified/eligible dermatologist role with medical, surgical, and cosmetic derm in a long-standing private group. Flexible 3–5 day workweek, no nights/weekends, strong MA support, and full benefits.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health at Home

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: PRN (part-time/as needed)

Pay: $36.51–$59.00/hour

Home health RN role with 1:1 patient care and time to educate and follow patients through recovery. Ideal if you want flexible PRN work, strong documentation tools, and growth paths into leadership.

Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Location: Colorado Springs, CO – Level II Trauma Center OR

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $108,198.40–$162,297.60/year + relocation eligible (100+ miles)

Lead a busy pediatric OR with 13+ surgical specialties. You’ll manage staff, schedules, and quality while still using your OR clinical skills; BSN and OR experience required, with strong benefits and bonus program.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,000–$103,500/year + bonus up to $3,800

Center-based OT role working with children ages 2–6 using the Early Start Denver Model. Choose 4x10 or 5x8 schedule, collaborate with SLPs, BCBAs, and psychologists, and get strong PTO, CE, and loan support.

Employer: Alpine Physician Partners (Colorado Physician Partners)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO – MVMG Rockrimmon

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour + quarterly bonus

Certified MA role in an outpatient setting doing rooming, vitals, basic procedures, and exam support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a steady Monday–Friday clinic vibe.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Penrose–St. Francis Health Services

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$27.52/hour

Entry pathway into hospital care: assist with ADLs, vitals, labs, and transport while you complete the PCT apprenticeship and earn NPCT, CNA + phlebotomy, and BLS within set timelines.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1896

Location: 8250 Razorback Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$36/hour + premiums and incentives

Lead daily pharmacy operations in a busy retail setting—processing scripts, supporting patients, and guiding the team. Strong benefits, tuition-paid education (Live Better U), and stock/401(k) options.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,000–$103,500/year + bonus up to $3,800

Pediatric SLP role for kids ages 2–6 with autism in an interdisciplinary early-intervention model. Great if you enjoy AAC, family coaching, and want strong benefits, holidays, and CE support.

Employer: Action Potential Physical Therapy (PRN network)

Location: 4328 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year base + productivity incentives (first-year potential $112,000–$127,000)

Outpatient PT role with ortho and rehab focus, plus a $5,000 sign-on bonus. You’ll manage your own caseload, use PTAs, and tap into strong benefits and ongoing clinical education.

Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (12-hour overnights)

Pay: $19.00–$30.40/hour

Lead ambulance stocking techs to keep units clean, supplied, and ready for calls. Good fit if you like behind-the-scenes EMS work, have a year of related experience, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Pikes Peak Post Acute

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44–$50/hour

SNF-based SLP role with a focus on dysphagia. Offers healthcare benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, and lots of training and growth in a team-focused environment.

Employer: PMMA – Aberdeen Ridge

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Pay: $17.50–$19.50/hour

Night-shift Qualified Medication Administration Person role in a new senior living community. You’ll pass meds and support residents, with access to loan help, scholarships, health benefits, and a 403(b).

Employer: CommonSpirit Medical Group – Broadmoor Primary Care

Location: 1263 Lake Plaza Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.46–$31.71/hour

MA II role in a primary care clinic doing rooming, vitals, procedures, education, and care coordination. National MA certification and BLS required; good option if you want a ladder for MA career growth.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (home-based care)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year

Provide SLP services in patients’ homes and senior communities, often working with stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia, and dysphagia. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, and strong CE support.

Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Location: Briargate OP Specialty Care, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.25–$28.77/hour

Pediatric MA role in a specialty clinic, handling rooming, vitals, labs, phlebotomy, and referrals. Great for MAs who love kids and want strong benefits, bonuses, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.