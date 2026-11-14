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Colorado Springs
🏥 Colorado Springs Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Colorado Springs healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of hiring from hospitals, clinics, and home health. Here are some of the most interesting roles open this week.
Field Service Technician – Dialysis Equipment
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$41.00/hour + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave
If you like hands-on technical work with a healthcare impact, this role installs and maintains dialysis equipment at client sites. Expect lots of travel, on-call rotation, and a mix of tech troubleshooting and customer service.
Piercing Studio Nurse
- Employer: Rowan
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26–$51/hour (base + tips; tips vary)
Licensed RN or LPN/LVN role doing ear piercings in a fun, boutique studio setting. Great fit if you want to use your nursing skills in a lower-acuity, celebratory environment with sales goals and strong discounts.
Dermatologist – Physician-Owned Practice
- Employer: Colorado Dermatology Institute
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $380,000–$700,000+ (base + uncapped production bonus)
Board-certified/eligible dermatologist role with medical, surgical, and cosmetic derm in a long-standing private group. Flexible 3–5 day workweek, no nights/weekends, strong MA support, and full benefits.
RN – Home Health (PRN)
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health at Home
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: PRN (part-time/as needed)
- Pay: $36.51–$59.00/hour
Home health RN role with 1:1 patient care and time to educate and follow patients through recovery. Ideal if you want flexible PRN work, strong documentation tools, and growth paths into leadership.
Clinical Nurse Supervisor – Operating Room
- Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO – Level II Trauma Center OR
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $108,198.40–$162,297.60/year + relocation eligible (100+ miles)
Lead a busy pediatric OR with 13+ surgical specialties. You’ll manage staff, schedules, and quality while still using your OR clinical skills; BSN and OR experience required, with strong benefits and bonus program.
Occupational Therapist – Autism Early Intervention
- Employer: Soar Autism Center
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $86,000–$103,500/year + bonus up to $3,800
Center-based OT role working with children ages 2–6 using the Early Start Denver Model. Choose 4x10 or 5x8 schedule, collaborate with SLPs, BCBAs, and psychologists, and get strong PTO, CE, and loan support.
Medical Assistant – Rockrimmon Clinic
- Employer: Alpine Physician Partners (Colorado Physician Partners)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO – MVMG Rockrimmon
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour + quarterly bonus
Certified MA role in an outpatient setting doing rooming, vitals, basic procedures, and exam support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a steady Monday–Friday clinic vibe.
Patient Care Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Penrose–St. Francis Health Services
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$27.52/hour
Entry pathway into hospital care: assist with ADLs, vitals, labs, and transport while you complete the PCT apprenticeship and earn NPCT, CNA + phlebotomy, and BLS within set timelines.
Pharmacy Operations Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1896
- Location: 8250 Razorback Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$36/hour + premiums and incentives
Lead daily pharmacy operations in a busy retail setting—processing scripts, supporting patients, and guiding the team. Strong benefits, tuition-paid education (Live Better U), and stock/401(k) options.
Speech Language Pathologist – Autism Center
- Employer: Soar Autism Center
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $86,000–$103,500/year + bonus up to $3,800
Pediatric SLP role for kids ages 2–6 with autism in an interdisciplinary early-intervention model. Great if you enjoy AAC, family coaching, and want strong benefits, holidays, and CE support.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Action Potential Physical Therapy (PRN network)
- Location: 4328 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year base + productivity incentives (first-year potential $112,000–$127,000)
Outpatient PT role with ortho and rehab focus, plus a $5,000 sign-on bonus. You’ll manage your own caseload, use PTAs, and tap into strong benefits and ongoing clinical education.
Vehicle Service Technician Lead – Ambulance
- Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time (12-hour overnights)
- Pay: $19.00–$30.40/hour
Lead ambulance stocking techs to keep units clean, supplied, and ready for calls. Good fit if you like behind-the-scenes EMS work, have a year of related experience, and a valid driver’s license.
Speech Language Pathologist – Post-Acute
- Employer: Pikes Peak Post Acute
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $44–$50/hour
SNF-based SLP role with a focus on dysphagia. Offers healthcare benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, and lots of training and growth in a team-focused environment.
Assisted Living Services QMAP (11p–7a)
- Employer: PMMA – Aberdeen Ridge
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time (overnights)
- Pay: $17.50–$19.50/hour
Night-shift Qualified Medication Administration Person role in a new senior living community. You’ll pass meds and support residents, with access to loan help, scholarships, health benefits, and a 403(b).
Certified Medical Assistant – Primary Care
- Employer: CommonSpirit Medical Group – Broadmoor Primary Care
- Location: 1263 Lake Plaza Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.46–$31.71/hour
MA II role in a primary care clinic doing rooming, vitals, procedures, education, and care coordination. National MA certification and BLS required; good option if you want a ladder for MA career growth.
Speech Language Pathologist – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (home-based care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year
Provide SLP services in patients’ homes and senior communities, often working with stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia, and dysphagia. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, and strong CE support.
Medical Assistant – Briargate Specialty Clinic
- Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Location: Briargate OP Specialty Care, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.25–$28.77/hour
Pediatric MA role in a specialty clinic, handling rooming, vitals, labs, phlebotomy, and referrals. Great for MAs who love kids and want strong benefits, bonuses, and education support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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