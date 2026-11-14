Colorado Springs hospitality is buzzing right now—restaurants, hotels, and cafes are all hiring. If you like people, food, and flexible hours, this is a good moment to jump in or level up.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.16–$26.58/hr

Work the heart of house across multiple stations (grill, fry, expo) in a busy, sports-focused restaurant. Weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.14/hr + tips (base rate listed)

Take care of guests in the dining room, present food and drinks, and create a fun game-day vibe. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, and strong training and benefits for a part-time role.

Employer: Senior Lifestyle

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hr

Serve residents and guests in a senior living community with a focus on warm, consistent service. Comes with a full benefits package and a steady schedule.

Employer: Marriott Colorado Springs / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (compensation based on experience)

Upscale hotel restaurant role where you guide guests through the menu and beverage list. Great fit if you have 2–4 years of experience and want hotel perks, training, and growth.

Employer: We’re Cookin’ Now! (Chefs’ Kitchen)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $75/hr

Lead hands-on Mediterranean cooking classes and private events in a commercial kitchen. Ideal for an experienced chef who loves teaching and designing creative menus.

Employer: Prost Biergartens Denver (Colorado Springs location)

(Colorado Springs location) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $35–$45+/hr

Pour German-style beers and cocktails in a lively new biergarten. TIPS certification, nights/weekends, and strong guest focus required; great hourly pay plus 401(k) and discounts.

Employer: Urban Egg

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Be the first face guests see at this breakfast/brunch spot—manage the waitlist, phones, and seating. Daytime-only hours, nights off, and 401(k) plus sick leave.

Employer: Mochi Thai'm–Southgate

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Not listed (in-person food service role)

Not listed (in-person food service role) Pay: Not listed

Work in a gluten-free dessert and food shop, serving guests, prepping items, and keeping things tidy. Free drink and donut each shift and training if you’re new to food service.

Employer: Urban Egg

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: Tipped position (hourly + tips; exact rate not listed)

Clear and reset tables, run food, and keep the dining room spotless. Daytime schedule, 401(k), and paid sick leave, with extra earnings from tips.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Peterson AFB, CO

Peterson AFB, CO Type: Not listed (hourly role)

Not listed (hourly role) Pay: $18.41–$21.47/hr

Serve military members and families at on-base food spots like Starbucks or Burger King. Flexible scheduling, food discounts, and a mission-driven environment.

Employer: Urban Egg

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: Tipped position (hourly + tips; exact rate not listed)

Be the communication hub between kitchen and servers, checking plates, timing orders, and managing to-go. Full-time benefits, PTO, and you’re home every night.

Employer: Prost Biergartens Denver (Colorado Springs location)

(Colorado Springs location) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: 20–35 hrs/week

20–35 hrs/week Pay: $23–$28+/hr

Work in a high-volume scratch kitchen on the line, prep, or dish. Strong hourly pay, 401(k), and employee discounts if you like fast-paced back-of-house work.

Employer: Prost Biergartens Denver (Colorado Springs location)

(Colorado Springs location) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $21–$25/hr

Cross-trained role running food, bussing, and working the counter in a busy biergarten. Solid pay, 401(k), and a fun, guest-facing environment.

Employer: Comfort Inn North – Air Force Academy Area

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week; some full-time possible)

Part-time (2–3 days/week; some full-time possible) Pay: $15.40–$16.66/hr

Check guests in and out, handle reservations, and help with light hotel tasks. Good fit if you like steady, people-focused work with hotel discounts and training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.