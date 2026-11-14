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🎓 Colorado Springs Education Jobs with Multiple Instructor Roles
Colorado Springs has a nice mix of teaching roles right now—from hands-on healthcare and wellness to high-level corporate and cyber training. Good options whether you love small classes, fitness studios, or big-name employers.
Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Instructor
- Employer: Pima Medical Institute
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (campus-based)
- Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, benefits-eligible)
- Pay: $31.00 – $38.75 per hour
Teach future lab pros in a classroom and lab setting while keeping your clinical skills sharp. Great fit if you have 3+ years MLT/Med Lab Tech experience and want steady hours, health benefits, 401(k) + match, and ESOP ownership without full-time burnout.
Instructor Developer IV — Cyber Fundamentals/Windows Instructor
- Employer: Aleut Federal LLC
- Location: Peterson SFB, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Likely full-time, on-site (minimal telework)
- Pay: $120,000 – $135,000 per year
- Apply by: November 23, 2026 (or until filled)
High-impact role building and teaching cyberspace operations courses for the U.S. Space Force Officer Training Course. Best for someone with 10+ years cyber experience, deep Windows/Linux skills, and an active/current Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility, plus full benefits and PTO.
Yoga or Pilates Instructor
- Employer: Absolute Body Balance
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in-person studio)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15 – $18/hr base + commissions (up to about $45/hr)
Lead yoga (and possibly Pilates/fitness) classes in a wellness-focused spa that blends ancient wisdom with modern health. Perks include flexible schedule, free classes, discounts on services/products, paid sick time, and a mission that donates $1 per class to local green spaces.
Specialist Lead, GPS Talent Development
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $80,400 – $133,900 per year
- Travel: Up to 20%
- Recruiting ends: November 16, 2026
Senior learning role designing and running adult learning and training programs for Deloitte’s Government & Public Services team. Ideal if you have 6+ years in L&D, know adult learning principles, and want to manage projects that shape firm-wide development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.