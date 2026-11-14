Colorado Springs has a nice mix of teaching roles right now—from hands-on healthcare and wellness to high-level corporate and cyber training. Good options whether you love small classes, fitness studios, or big-name employers.

Employer: Pima Medical Institute

Pima Medical Institute Location: Colorado Springs, CO (campus-based)

Colorado Springs, CO (campus-based) Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, benefits-eligible)

Pay: $31.00 – $38.75 per hour

Teach future lab pros in a classroom and lab setting while keeping your clinical skills sharp. Great fit if you have 3+ years MLT/Med Lab Tech experience and want steady hours, health benefits, 401(k) + match, and ESOP ownership without full-time burnout.

Employer: Aleut Federal LLC

Location: Peterson SFB, Colorado Springs, CO

Peterson SFB, Colorado Springs, CO Type: Likely full-time, on-site (minimal telework)

Likely full-time, on-site (minimal telework) Pay: $120,000 – $135,000 per year

Apply by: November 23, 2026 (or until filled)

High-impact role building and teaching cyberspace operations courses for the U.S. Space Force Officer Training Course. Best for someone with 10+ years cyber experience, deep Windows/Linux skills, and an active/current Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility, plus full benefits and PTO.

Employer: Absolute Body Balance

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in-person studio)

Colorado Springs, CO (in-person studio) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $18/hr base + commissions (up to about $45/hr)

Lead yoga (and possibly Pilates/fitness) classes in a wellness-focused spa that blends ancient wisdom with modern health. Perks include flexible schedule, free classes, discounts on services/products, paid sick time, and a mission that donates $1 per class to local green spaces.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $80,400 – $133,900 per year

Travel: Up to 20%

Up to Recruiting ends: November 16, 2026

Senior learning role designing and running adult learning and training programs for Deloitte’s Government & Public Services team. Ideal if you have 6+ years in L&D, know adult learning principles, and want to manage projects that shape firm-wide development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.