Colorado Springs is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from gyms and car washes to banks and beauty stores. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $22.00/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and occasionally assist with simple car services like wiper installs and battery tests. Strong training, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision from day one.

(Duplicate of Indeed listing; role listed once)

Employer: Cottonwood Residential

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Be the first face residents and prospects see, handling tours, calls, packages, and resident events. Good fit if you like a mix of office work, light walking around the property, and fast-paced, people-focused days.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Keep shelves stocked, displays fresh, and the store sparkling so guests have a smooth shopping trip. Includes benefits for full-time roles and lots of exposure to beauty brands if you love that world.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $15.66/hour

Classic off-price retail role: greet shoppers, run the register, tidy racks, and keep the store safe and clean. Comes with weekly pay, store discount, and a wide benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.20/hour

Perfect if you want evening and weekend hours at a gym. You’ll greet members, answer phones, handle sign-ups and cancellations, and help keep the club clean. Includes free membership for you and a guest plus access to various insurance options.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day branch operations, support tellers, and help customers with transactions and digital banking tools. This is a step-up retail banking role with strong benefits, bonus potential, and training.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Target Pay: $49,500 – $63,500/year (based on 38-hour week)

Front-end leader role: coach cashiers, run loyalty and credit programs, and sometimes act as manager-on-duty. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail plus some leadership experience and love sports or activewear.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $17.16/hour base with targeted $26.66/hour all-in (base + uncapped commission + bonus)

Help run a Verizon store: coach the sales team, drive wireless sales, and handle daily operations when the GM is out. Strong fit if you like commissioned sales, tech, and leading a small team.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Overnight or late-shift grocery role focused on stocking, freshness checks, and helping customers find what they need. Good for night owls who want steady hours and a simple, customer-facing job.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Target Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour

Help golfers pick the right clubs and gear, keep the golf area merchandised, and promote loyalty programs. Ideal if you love golf and want flexible retail hours.

Employer: T. Rowe Price

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (hybrid after training)

Salary: $50,000/year + overtime eligible

Phone-based client service role helping investors with mutual fund transactions and account questions. Includes 8 weeks of paid training, strong benefits, bonus eligibility, and hybrid work (up to 1 day/week from home) after training.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $27.66/hour

Department manager role over General Merchandise/Health & Beauty Care: lead a small team, manage inventory and merchandising, and keep the area clean and shoppable. Great if you want leadership responsibility with hourly pay and grocery benefits.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Run the site when management isn’t there: guide the crew, help customers choose wash packages, and keep cars moving safely through the tunnel. Very hands-on, outdoor, active job with clear leadership expectations.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.