Colorado Springs is busy with building and service work right now, and a few solid employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like moving, fixing, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mount Valley Foundation Services (Groundworks)

Mount Valley Foundation Services (Groundworks) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay plus per‑job bonus (range not listed)

Work on foundation and water management projects that protect homes. This is a very physical, outdoor role: digging, backfilling, crawl spaces, and clean‑up, with tools, truck, and annual Red Wing boots provided. They offer career growth with a certification program, 2 weeks PTO + 6 paid holidays, and a benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid maternity leave.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $48,620 – $61,204 per year

Install and service first aid kits, eye wash stations, and AEDs for local businesses. You’ll drive a route, visit new and existing accounts, and help customers stay OSHA compliant, with chances to upsell. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match and profit sharing/ESOP, medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays, and training with advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, route, or benefit that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.