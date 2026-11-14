Colorado Springs has a lot going on behind the scenes to keep buildings, hotels, and homes running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700/year

High-level facilities role keeping critical HVAC and building systems running at a major defense employer. You’ll work with Siemens Desigo BAS, handle complex mechanical systems, and support energy-efficient operations with strong pay and full corporate benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Hands-on supervisor role leading a campus maintenance team. You’ll split time between managing techs and doing troubleshooting yourself on electrical and facility systems, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance

Teph Seal Auto Appearance Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Flat-rate auto detail shop positions (Detail Specialist 1 & 2) inside local dealerships. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, staying active, and making cars look brand new.

Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

General custodian role traveling between sites to keep buildings clean and safe. You’ll handle trash, floors, restrooms, and general upkeep—ideal if you like working independently and take pride in a spotless space.

Employer: The Gardens

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $19/hour

Housekeeping role in a senior living community, focused on resident rooms, laundry, and common areas. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and is great if you want steady work that directly supports residents.

Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (Aberdeen Ridge)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $29/hour

Lead the maintenance team at a new senior living community. You’ll oversee building, grounds, and equipment maintenance with solid benefits and a mission-driven, faith-based environment.

Employer: The Garrett Companies

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time (on-site)

Service Manager role at a new luxury apartment community. You’ll run all maintenance operations, lead a team, handle inspections and preventive work, and may qualify for a 20% on-site housing discount after 90 days.

Employer: Peak Living

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Apartment maintenance tech role doing make-readies, work orders, and common-area repairs. Offers PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and benefits—good next step if you have at least a year of general maintenance experience.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Mobile detailing job where you go to the customer with your own gear. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working solo, and want variety in your day driving around town.

Employer: Furnace World

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time (seasonal)

Pay: $26 – $45/hour

Residential HVAC install roles for both experienced leads and juniors. Strong pay, benefits, company truck, and a clear path to grow your HVAC career with a long-time local company.

Employer: Marriott International / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time

Keep hotel lobbies, hallways, and public restrooms spotless at a busy Marriott. Good fit if you want part-time hours, like staying active, and enjoy helping guests in a hotel setting.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.