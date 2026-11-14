Colorado Springs is buzzing with engineering work right now—from space and defense to data centers and building systems. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong options worth a look.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite, 9/80 schedule, relocation offered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $130,000 base

Lead advanced circuit card and embedded designs using high-speed digital, RF, FPGAs, and VHDL for radar systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years in mixed-signal/RF design and want hands-on lab work plus big-company benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Oversee HVAC and mechanical systems using Siemens Desigo BAS to keep critical facilities running safely and efficiently. Ideal for a seasoned building systems engineer who likes troubleshooting, controls, and energy efficiency.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

High-impact RF role supporting GPS Ground Sustainment with ground antennas, SDR interfaces, and field work (up to 25% travel). Requires Top Secret (SCI-eligible) and strong RF/antenna experience plus leadership in mission-focused teams.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details and pay range are the same.)

Employer: The Aerospace Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000 – $216,700

Model and analyze complex radar/EO/IR/EW tracking architectures across space, air, maritime, and ground domains. Great for someone with 4–6+ years in modeling & simulation, signal processing, and Python/MATLAB who wants to support national space missions.

Employer: DEFTEC Corporation

Location: Schriever Air Force Base, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and support power distribution and electrical systems for mission-critical defense environments. Good match if you have strong power systems design skills and are comfortable working in secure, highly technical settings.

Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO or San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation: $400,000 – $750,000 (base + bonus + RSUs)

Lead architecture for PCIe switch products powering AI and cloud data centers. Best for a 12+ year hardware veteran with deep PCIe expertise who wants a visible, strategy-shaping role with very high upside.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $99,000 – $149,000

Run multi-project HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection designs for healthcare, commercial, industrial, and government buildings. Great for a PE with ~8–12+ years who enjoys leading design, mentoring staff, and doing some field work.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same role and requirements.)

Employer: Matrix Design Group, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 + bonuses

Design a mix of buildings, bridges, retaining walls, culverts, and water structures at an employee-owned firm. Ideal for a 5+ year structural PE (or near-PE) who wants visible project ownership and long-term growth.

Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO or San Jose, CA (relocation offered)

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Total Compensation: Senior up to ~$280–300k, Staff up to $400k, Principal up to $580k

Own ASIC physical design from RTL to tape-out for high-performance AI and data center chips. Perfect if you have full-cycle physical design experience, strong TCL/PERL scripting, and want top-tier pay (visa sponsorship available).

(Duplicate LinkedIn posting exists with the same job details and JobID.)

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Schriever Space Force Base, CO

Type: Full-time (early career)

Salary (CO range): $62,000 – $115,000

Entry/early-career systems role doing CONOPS, test plans, system analysis, and troubleshooting for space/defense systems. Good for recent or near-term grads in EE, ME, Systems, CS, Physics, or Math looking to break into defense tech.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $91,000 – $149,000

Lead power, lighting, and fire alarm design for medium/large commercial and institutional buildings. Great for a PE with 5–8+ years who likes client-facing work, mentoring, and full project ownership from design through construction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.