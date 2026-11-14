Colorado Springs has some solid front-desk and office roles open right now, from medical reception to small business support and finance.

Below are several admin & clerical jobs hiring in Colorado Springs, CO — all in-person roles with clear hours and pay on most listings.

Employer: envida

envida Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level office role helping schedule home care staff and support compliance for a nonprofit that provides transportation and home care. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and interested in growing toward supervision in the health/home care space. Benefits include PTO, holiday pay, sick leave, 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid training, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Colorado Springs Ear Associates

Colorado Springs Ear Associates Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 9:30 am–2:30 pm, ~25 hrs/week)

Salary: $20.00/hour

Front-desk role in a busy medical office handling patient check-in, phones, scheduling, payments, and data entry. Great if you want steady daytime hours and already have 2+ years as a medical receptionist. Includes paid holidays, PTO, 401(k), and 401(k) match.

Employer: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC / Pikes Peak SBDC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Part-time (approx. 20 hrs/week)

Salary: $19.00–$23.00/hour

Front-office role supporting the local Small Business Development Center with client intake, scheduling, Salesforce updates, and event logistics. Nice option if you like helping entrepreneurs and want stable weekday hours. Benefits include five paid holidays, earned sick leave, and parking.

Employer: Papa Wealth Management

Papa Wealth Management Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $24.60–$30.83/hour (based on experience)

Front-desk and client service role at a financial advisory firm, handling phones, scheduling, client onboarding, paperwork, and events. Strong fit if you’re detail-oriented, love building client relationships, and want to grow in financial services. Offers 401(k) with 3% match, generous PTO and parental leave, paid holidays, training, and paid off-street parking.

Employer: Colorado Springs Ear Associates

Colorado Springs Ear Associates Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:45 am–4:45 pm)

Salary: $20.00/hour

Full-time front desk role in the same busy ENT practice, with check-in/check-out, scheduling, phones, payments, and opening the office. Good for someone with 2+ years of office admin experience who wants full benefits: medical, dental, vision (90% employer contribution after 90 days), PTO, paid holidays, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — admin skills are in demand here, and experience in one office often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.