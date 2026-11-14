💰 Apply for Colorado Springs Airport event sponsorships

The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) Community Sponsorship Program helps fund events and initiatives that boost awareness and usage of the Airport.

You’re encouraged to apply if your event or project:

Drives measurable value to the Airport through business or usage

to the Airport through business or usage Offers meaningful engagement for travelers and community members

Because of FAA regulations, COS can only sponsor activities that provide a direct and measurable benefit to the Airport and its users. Your proposal must clearly explain how it does this.

If your organization has multiple proposals, submit a separate form for each one.

Application deadline: All applications must be submitted before 5 p.m. MST on Monday, November 30, 2026.