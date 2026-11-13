Colorado Springs is busy building things right now, from precision parts to fresh food boxes. If you like active, hands-on work, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Bal Seal Engineering

Bal Seal Engineering Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assemble and inspect small spring components that go into medical, aerospace, energy, and industrial products. This role is mostly seated, uses microscopes, and is great if you have steady hands and like detailed work; no prior experience required, just basic math and a high school diploma or GED preferred. Bal Seal offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, retirement with match, and more). Note: you must be a U.S. person under ITAR (citizen, permanent resident, refugee, or asylee).

Employer: Bal Seal Engineering

Bal Seal Engineering Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor automated production machines that make high-precision parts for medical, aerospace, and other industries. You’ll set up equipment, adjust settings, learn precision measuring tools, and keep the area safe and clean; about 2 years of automation experience is preferred. Comes with Bal Seal’s comprehensive benefits and requires you to be a U.S. person under ITAR.

Employer: High5

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plant operations, from daily inspections and equipment oversight to production schedules and safety. You’ll investigate equipment issues, track operational data, run staff and safety meetings, and keep your team aligned with company goals while staying compliant with safety and environmental rules.

Employer: Farm To Fork Colorado

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~7am–2pm

Salary: Not listed

Help pack and prepare farm-fresh produce and local food products for home delivery in a casual but high-expectation warehouse. You’ll check quality, pack boxes, load/unload lines, track inventory, and keep the space clean; must lift up to 50 lbs, handle temperature changes, pass a drug screen, and have reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.