📣 Colorado Springs Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Colorado Springs is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from entry-level commission gigs to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are several solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Land Title Guarantee Company

Land Title Guarantee Company Location: Colorado Springs, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building relationships with real estate agents, lenders, and other partners to grow business for Colorado’s largest locally owned title company. You’ll be out in the community, attending events, giving presentations, and working closely with internal teams to keep clients happy.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Colorado Springs, CO (on-site, multiple properties)

(on-site, multiple properties) Type: Part-time / Floating

Pay: $17–$19/hour + potential bonuses

You’ll help keep apartment communities full by touring prospects, handling applications, and driving local marketing efforts. Good fit if you like real estate, enjoy talking with people, and want a flexible, part-time role with 401(k match, paid sick time, and bonus potential.

Employer: Addison Group (for an HVAC / facility services client)

Addison Group (for an HVAC / facility services client) Location: Colorado Springs, CO (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Pay: $75,000–$80,000 base + commission

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)

Outside sales role selling service solutions to businesses in your territory. You’ll prospect, manage accounts, and grow revenue, with a solid base salary plus commission and local travel (company vehicle may be used at times).

Employer: Super Star Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25–$17.75/hour base with uncapped commissions (target $20–$25+/hour)

Entry-level, high-energy sales job where you sell unlimited wash memberships and other services, mostly outdoors. Comes with paid training, weekly pay, unlimited car washes, and a referral program—great if you like talking to people and want to grow your sales skills.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour + sales commission

Professional-level sales role focused on commercial customers, where you’ll use your automotive knowledge to grow accounts, supervise team members, and manage deliveries. Good match if you have 3+ years of auto parts experience and like a mix of sales, customer service, and light leadership.

Employer: Bankers Life (part of CNO Financial Group )

Bankers Life (part of ) Location: Colorado Springs, CO (must live in-state)

(must live in-state) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based with income support)

Train to become a financial advisor while selling insurance and financial products. They pay for your Life & Health coursework, help you prep for the SIE® exam (with a $2,000 bonus upon completion), and offer mentorship, leads, and uncapped commissions.

Employer: Thrive Health Systems

Thrive Health Systems Location: Colorado Springs, CO (with travel to Denver clinics)

(with travel to Denver clinics) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales strategy for a growing natural healthcare group by coaching doctors on sales, building plans, and tracking performance. Ideal if you have a background in sales leadership, recruiting, or coaching and want to shape how clinics grow.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Deloitte (Government & Public Services) Location: Colorado Springs, CO (travel 0–50% )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $171,600–$338,300/year + discretionary annual bonus

Senior leadership role guiding customer and experience management strategy, with a heavy focus on Qualtrics XM implementations for government and public sector clients. Requires 8+ years in customer experience/strategy and 4+ years leading Qualtrics programs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Colorado Springs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.