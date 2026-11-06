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Colorado Springs
📣 Colorado Springs Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Colorado Springs is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from entry-level commission gigs to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are several solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.
Sales Representative – Title Services
- Employer: Land Title Guarantee Company
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about building relationships with real estate agents, lenders, and other partners to grow business for Colorado’s largest locally owned title company. You’ll be out in the community, attending events, giving presentations, and working closely with internal teams to keep clients happy.
Floating Leasing Professional
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (on-site, multiple properties)
- Type: Part-time / Floating
- Pay: $17–$19/hour + potential bonuses
You’ll help keep apartment communities full by touring prospects, handling applications, and driving local marketing efforts. Good fit if you like real estate, enjoy talking with people, and want a flexible, part-time role with 401(k match, paid sick time, and bonus potential.
Service Sales Representative – HVAC / Facility Services
- Employer: Addison Group (for an HVAC / facility services client)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (100% on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Direct Hire
- Pay: $75,000–$80,000 base + commission
- Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)
Outside sales role selling service solutions to businesses in your territory. You’ll prospect, manage accounts, and grow revenue, with a solid base salary plus commission and local travel (company vehicle may be used at times).
Membership Sales Associate – Car Wash
- Employer: Super Star Car Wash
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.25–$17.75/hour base with uncapped commissions (target $20–$25+/hour)
Entry-level, high-energy sales job where you sell unlimited wash memberships and other services, mostly outdoors. Comes with paid training, weekly pay, unlimited car washes, and a referral program—great if you like talking to people and want to grow your sales skills.
Commercial Parts Pro (Store 3308)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour + sales commission
Professional-level sales role focused on commercial customers, where you’ll use your automotive knowledge to grow accounts, supervise team members, and manage deliveries. Good match if you have 3+ years of auto parts experience and like a mix of sales, customer service, and light leadership.
Wealth Management Trainee
- Employer: Bankers Life (part of CNO Financial Group)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (must live in-state)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission-based with income support)
Train to become a financial advisor while selling insurance and financial products. They pay for your Life & Health coursework, help you prep for the SIE® exam (with a $2,000 bonus upon completion), and offer mentorship, leads, and uncapped commissions.
Sales Manager – Healthcare Clinics
- Employer: Thrive Health Systems
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (with travel to Denver clinics)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales strategy for a growing natural healthcare group by coaching doctors on sales, building plans, and tracking performance. Ideal if you have a background in sales leadership, recruiting, or coaching and want to shape how clinics grow.
Customer Experience Senior Manager – Strategy, Growth & Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (travel 0–50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $171,600–$338,300/year + discretionary annual bonus
Senior leadership role guiding customer and experience management strategy, with a heavy focus on Qualtrics XM implementations for government and public sector clients. Requires 8+ years in customer experience/strategy and 4+ years leading Qualtrics programs.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Colorado Springs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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