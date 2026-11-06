🏭 Colorado Springs Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Colorado Springs is busy with hands-on work right now, from medical device assembly to big-box warehouse roles. If you like building, moving, and keeping things running, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time , 10‑hour day shifts

, 10‑hour day shifts Salary: $16.41 – $24.61/hour (Colorado range)

Hands-on role building electro‑mechanical assemblies in a laboratory setting. You’ll use hand tools and sometimes a microscope, follow assembly drawings, and help keep quality and safety high using 5S and lean practices. Thermo Fisher offers a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Nissha Medical Technologies

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year

Lead the Quality Management System for the Colorado Springs site at a global medical device manufacturer. You’ll own ISO 13485/FDA compliance, audits, CAPA, and build and coach a quality team. This is a senior role for someone with 8+ years in quality and 4+ years of leadership in a regulated manufacturing environment, with full-time benefits and professional development support.

Employer: American Furniture Warehouse

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time , all shifts, weekends/holidays as needed

, all shifts, weekends/holidays as needed Salary: Starting at $18.50/hour and up (Pay Grade B: $16.00 – $29.71/hour), plus shift premiums

Stock incoming furniture and pull customer orders using warehouse equipment and an RF scanner. Great if you like staying active, working at heights up to 35 feet, and learning different departments. AFW offers weekly pay, benefits (medical, dental, vision), 401(k) match, and extra pay for weekends and certain shifts.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Colorado Springs manufacturing and warehouse work tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.