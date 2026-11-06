🚌 Colorado Springs Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Colorado Springs is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like to drive, move, and deliver. Here are several local transportation roles hiring now, from part-time helpers to full-time CDL drivers.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help with returns and pickups, and give friendly customer service in-store. No CDL is required, and you get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth opportunities, even as a part-timer.

Employer: SilkRoad Inc

Location: Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Type: Full-time/Part-time

Full-time/Part-time Pay: $18/hour (with $16/hour paid training)

Ride along with a FedEx driver, help load and unload packages, and keep delivery logs accurate. Good fit if you can lift 50 lbs, stay organized, and want steady hours with simple, clear work.

Employer: LRS Transportation Solutions

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (runs in CO, UT, AZ, CA, KS, SD, TX, WY)

(runs in CO, UT, AZ, CA, KS, SD, TX, WY) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,520/week (~$79,000/year W2)

Semi-local Class A role with home time 4–5 nights per week, day shift with AM start, and an electric pallet jack to help with unloading. Comes with paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, and health benefits; needs at least 3 months tractor-trailer experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look on paper.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.