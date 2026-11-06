🔧 Colorado Springs building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Colorado Springs is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, hotels, and homes running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hines

Hines Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $21–$23/hour

Apartment community role handling work orders, unit turns, and property upkeep for a global real estate company. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ property maintenance experience and some HVAC/refrigerant (EPA) background.

Employer: Embassy Suites by Hilton

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year

Lead all building systems for a busy hotel—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pool, and life-safety. This is a senior role for someone with 3–5+ years facilities/engineering management and comfort with codes, OSHA, and team leadership.

Employer: TRG Solutions

TRG Solutions Location: Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: From $150+/day, per-project

Join a contractor network for residential and commercial landscaping work—mowing, trimming, cleanups, seasonal projects. You’ll need your own equipment, transportation, and ability to work independently; you choose which projects to accept.

Employer: The Landings at Eagleridge

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time, on-call required

Pay: $21–$23/hour

Hands-on apartment maintenance: work orders, make-readies, minor carpentry, electrical, plumbing, irrigation, and safety checks. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and needs EPA/HVAC, a driver’s license, and 1+ year maintenance experience.

Employer: American Furniture Warehouse

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$24/hour (DOE, certifications)

Keep a large retail store running: HVAC, plumbing, electrical, drywall, inspections, and repairs. Weekly pay plus benefits and 401(k) match; you’ll need a valid driver’s license, your own tools, and 2–4 years’ building maintenance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.