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🏗️ Colorado Springs Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Colorado Springs is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around defense, energy, and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here with strong pay and growth paths.
Missile Modeling IR Plume Engineer
Employer: Qualis LLC
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite, no remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on high‑fidelity missile IR signature models that feed major DoD simulations. You’ll need a STEM degree, modeling & simulation experience, scripting skills (Python/Bash/MATLAB), and an active DoD Secret clearance.
Optical Systems Engineer
Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time (lab-focused, clearance-eligible)
Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year
Lead design, integration, and testing of advanced laser and optical systems, taking R&D prototypes to field‑ready hardware. Requires 10+ years in optical/laser systems and a Master’s in optics/photonics/physics/EE with ability to obtain TS/SCI.
(Note: Another posting for this same role exists; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)
Client Manager – Land Development (PE)
Employer: iLocatum (recruiting for a Colorado civil firm)
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: $120,000 – $175,000/year
Senior civil engineer role where you own client relationships, proposals, and project delivery for land development work. You’ll need 10+ years’ civil experience and a Colorado PE, plus comfort with business development and mentoring.
System Test Engineer
Employer: Collaborative Mind, LLC ("CMIND")
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Plan and run system‑level tests, including integration, performance, and acceptance testing in a defense/aerospace setting. Requires system integration & V&V experience, strong documentation skills, and an active Secret clearance or higher.
Senior Project & Commissioning Engineer
Employer: Stark Tech
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time, heavy travel (up to 50%+)
Salary: $84,552 – $112,736/year
Lead start‑up and commissioning of RNG plants from SAT through full operation, coordinating all parties on site. Ideal for someone with 7–10 years in RNG/biogas or gas compression and strong field troubleshooting and customer‑facing skills.
Electrical Engineer P.E.
Employer: Schendt Engineering Corporation
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000 – $140,000/year
Senior electrical role doing full building design (power, lighting, fire alarm) plus project management and client interaction. Requires a PE license, U.S. citizenship, ability to pass background checks, and experience with AutoCAD/Revit.
Enterprise Test & Evaluation Engineer
Employer: nLogic
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $107,300 – $158,000/year
Support MILSATCOM test and evaluation for Space Systems Command, from strategy and TEMP development to data analysis and deficiency tracking. Needs 5+ years of T&E, 2+ years leading test teams, and an active Secret clearance.
Junior Electrical Engineer
Employer: Schendt Engineering Corporation
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $115,000/year
Great early‑career role doing building power, lighting, communications, and fire alarm design with field site visits. Requires a BS in Electrical/Architectural Engineering, EIT, U.S. citizenship, and comfort with AutoCAD/Revit.
Test Engineer I
Employer: Applied Technical Services LLC (ATS)
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on lab role setting up and running static/dynamic tests, preparing specimens, and writing reports across aerospace, medical, and defense work. Looking for a BS in Chemistry, Physics, or Engineering, strong math skills, and eligibility as a U.S. Person under ITAR.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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