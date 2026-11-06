🏗️ Colorado Springs Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Colorado Springs is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around defense, energy, and infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here with strong pay and growth paths.

Employer: Qualis LLC

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite, no remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on high‑fidelity missile IR signature models that feed major DoD simulations. You’ll need a STEM degree, modeling & simulation experience, scripting skills (Python/Bash/MATLAB), and an active DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (lab-focused, clearance-eligible)

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000/year

Lead design, integration, and testing of advanced laser and optical systems, taking R&D prototypes to field‑ready hardware. Requires 10+ years in optical/laser systems and a Master’s in optics/photonics/physics/EE with ability to obtain TS/SCI.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: iLocatum (recruiting for a Colorado civil firm)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $120,000 – $175,000/year

Senior civil engineer role where you own client relationships, proposals, and project delivery for land development work. You’ll need 10+ years’ civil experience and a Colorado PE, plus comfort with business development and mentoring.

Employer: Collaborative Mind, LLC ("CMIND")

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and run system‑level tests, including integration, performance, and acceptance testing in a defense/aerospace setting. Requires system integration & V&V experience, strong documentation skills, and an active Secret clearance or higher.

Employer: Stark Tech

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, heavy travel (up to 50%+)

Salary: $84,552 – $112,736/year

Lead start‑up and commissioning of RNG plants from SAT through full operation, coordinating all parties on site. Ideal for someone with 7–10 years in RNG/biogas or gas compression and strong field troubleshooting and customer‑facing skills.

Employer: Schendt Engineering Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $140,000/year

Senior electrical role doing full building design (power, lighting, fire alarm) plus project management and client interaction. Requires a PE license, U.S. citizenship, ability to pass background checks, and experience with AutoCAD/Revit.

Employer: nLogic

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,300 – $158,000/year

Support MILSATCOM test and evaluation for Space Systems Command, from strategy and TEMP development to data analysis and deficiency tracking. Needs 5+ years of T&E, 2+ years leading test teams, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Schendt Engineering Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $115,000/year

Great early‑career role doing building power, lighting, communications, and fire alarm design with field site visits. Requires a BS in Electrical/Architectural Engineering, EIT, U.S. citizenship, and comfort with AutoCAD/Revit.

Employer: Applied Technical Services LLC (ATS)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on lab role setting up and running static/dynamic tests, preparing specimens, and writing reports across aerospace, medical, and defense work. Looking for a BS in Chemistry, Physics, or Engineering, strong math skills, and eligibility as a U.S. Person under ITAR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.