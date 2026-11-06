🍽️ Colorado Springs Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Colorado Springs is busy and hiring across restaurants, hotels, and care centers. If you like fast‑paced work and helping guests feel welcome, this week has solid options.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.31 – $17.31 per hour

Lead a Taco Bell crew, keep service fast and friendly, and make sure the restaurant stays clean and safe. Comes with paid training, free shift meals, health benefits, PTO, education perks, and a clear path to Assistant or Restaurant Manager.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (South)

(South) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Deadline (CO): 11/18/26

Be the go‑to person at the front desk, leading the team that checks guests in, solves problems, and keeps things running smoothly. Offers Daily Pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, and growth in a large hotel group.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $57,784 – $70,000 per year

Run the whole restaurant: lead hiring and training, manage inventory and cash, and drive results. Role includes performance bonuses, paid training, health benefits, PTO, free shift meals, and strong leadership development.

Employer: Life Care Center of Colorado Springs

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the kitchen team in a healthcare setting by helping prep and serve food and keeping areas clean and sanitary. Good fit if you like steady work, patient contact, and learning healthcare food service.

Employer: Del Taco

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.50 per hour

Help keep the restaurant clean, prep food, and take care of guests with a friendly attitude. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training—nice option if you want hours you can work around school or another job.

Employer: kura japanese restaurant

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Not listed (in-person restaurant role)

Not listed (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Take orders, serve food and drinks, and use POS systems like Aloha or Micros while working closely with the host and kitchen teams. Great if you have some restaurant or bar experience and want higher tip potential plus an employee discount.

Employer: Taco Bell / KBP Bells

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Not listed (hourly in-person)

Not listed (hourly in-person) Pay: $15.16 – $16.81 per hour

Work the late shift helping guests, making food, and keeping the restaurant running after dark—no experience needed. Includes paid training, free shift meal, health benefits, PTO, education programs, and career growth with a big franchise group.

Employer: Taco Bell / KBP Bells

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Not listed (hourly in-person)

Not listed (hourly in-person) Pay: $15.16 – $16.81 per hour

Puesto nocturno similar al anterior, con capacitación pagada, comida gratis en turno, beneficios médicos, PTO y beneficios educativos. Ideal si buscas trabajo en español y te gusta el ritmo rápido de la comida rápida.

Employer: Mountain View Post Acute

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.50 per hour

Help prepare meal trays, wash dishes, and support the dietary team in a skilled nursing facility. You’ll get competitive pay, sick leave, and chances to grow, plus the chance to make a real impact on residents’ daily lives.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.